A PROUD FAMILY WIZMAS Holiday Special Adds Anderson .Paak, Gabrielle Union
The stop-motion special features original songs and follows Penny Proud as she works to save Christmas after inadvertently destroying it.
Disney+ unveiled the guest cast, premiere date and poster art for the new stop-motion holiday special 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' which will premiere Saturday, Nov. 14.
New guest stars include Anderson .Paak (Mall Elf), Lil Rel Howery (Bubble), JB Smoove (Mall Santa), Karlous Miller (Benny), Tone Loc (Penny Loc), Earthquake (Big Mack), Luenell (Belinda), Affion Crockett (Billy) and the return of guest star Gabrielle Union (Talia Rogue).
'A Proud Family Wizmas,' a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.
Cast
'A Proud Family Wizmas' cast includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez).
Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, 'A Proud Family Wizmas' is directed by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and written by executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, alongside co-director David Brooks and Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer, with six new original songs featured in the holiday special.
Ahead of 'A Proud Family Wizmas,' fans can stream 'The Proud Family,' 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,' and 'The Proud Family Movie' on Disney+.
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