A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Sparks Bob Dylan Stream Increase on Spotify

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amid A Complete Unknown racking up Academy Award nominations- including recognition for Timothée Chalamet’s performance as Bob Dylan- listeners are heading to Spotify to check out Dylan's iconic original renditions.

According to new data shared with BroadwayWorld, the film, which premiered on December 18th, has caused a new generation of listeners to discover Bob Dylan's music, with Spotify streams up 110% for Dylan tunes.

Since December 18th, streams for Bob Dylan's “I Was Young When I Left Home" have increased by 505%. “Highway 61 Revisited” and “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry are up 440% and 405%, respectively. “Song to Woody” has increased 270% with “Maggie’s Farm” seeing increases of 215% versus average.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval in 1961 New York, A Complete Unknown follows the enigmatic 19-year-old Dylan who arrives from Minnesota with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. The movie has received 8 Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound. Check out the soundtrack album for the film below.

Comments