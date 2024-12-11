97th Oscars to Stream Live on Hulu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy is changing things up next year. In addition to its usual airing on ABC, the 97th Oscars will also stream live on Hulu, a first for the annual Hollywood event.Â The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the DolbyÂ®Â Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

It was previously announced that television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan Oâ€™Brien will host the ceremony, which sees Ray Kapoor as executive production and showrunner, with Hamish Hamilton serving as director.Â

