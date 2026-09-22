6 OUT OF 10 to Play United Solo Festival
Written and performed by McKinnon Powell, the production is directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.
6 OUT OF 10, a darkly funny, deeply personal one-man show about a struggling gay actor trying to be a perfect ten in Hollywood, will play the United Solo Festival for a one-night limited engagement at Theatre Row (410 W 42 St). The performance will begin at 7 pm on November 13, 2026. Tickets are $65 and available at unitedsolo.org.
The New York premiere production is written and performed by McKinnon Powell and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.
6 OUT OF 10 is a darkly funny, deeply personal one-man show about a struggling gay actor trying to be a perfect ten in Hollywood and in love, amid the 2016 election.
Raised in the South and shaped by religious expectations and family ghosts, McKinnon has spent his life yearning to be perfect. Through a whirlwind of relationships and auditions, he seeks validation in all the wrong places.
6 OUT OF 10 is a raw, theatrical journey through love, politics, and self-reclamation. Told through dynamic multimedia, eccentric characters, and deeply personal monologues, this darkly comedic solo show explores family wounds, shame, and the cost of outsourcing self-worth.
'It is a raw look at the way we as people are conditioned to gain our self-worth from outside forces,' states Powell.
The production stars McKinnon Powell (Original work: Magical Things) as himself.
Tickets are $65 and are now available online at unitedsolo.org or by calling (212) 714-2442. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Theatre Row Box Office, open 12pm - 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.
Running Time: 60 minutes
Biographies
McKinnon Powell (Playwright/Performer) is an actor and writer originally from Savannah, Georgia, who has been living in Los Angeles for fifteen years. He studied the Meisner technique of acting at Playhouse West and improv at IO West, UCB, and The Groundlings. He has an MFA from UCR in Writing for Visual Media, and his first screenplay, Magical Things, was a Screencraft Quarterfinalist and a Finalist in the Southern California Screenplay Competition. He is drawn to stories that speak to the human experience, and he tries to channel his own challenges through his characters to connect with others. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors, experiencing the arts, and spending time with his husband and two dogs.
Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director/Developer) is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award from Dialogue One Solo Theatre Festival, Director & Teaching Artist for the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Producer of the Stars Solo Series, and CEO of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has helped develop, direct, and produce over 200 solo shows. As a performer, Jessica 'edu-tained' international audiences touring her own one-person shows, Ze and Oblivious To Everyone, for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have been awarded Top Of Fringe, Hff Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award For Musical Excellence & several other accolades. Jessica was also nominated for Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, nominated as Best Director of a Play by BroadwayWorld in 2023, and awarded the Rainbow Award in 2024 by the LA Women's Theatre Festival.
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