6 OUT OF 10 to Play United Solo Festival

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6 OUT OF 10, a darkly funny, deeply personal one-man show about a struggling gay actor trying to be a perfect ten in Hollywood, will play the United Solo Festival for a one-night limited engagement at Theatre Row (410 W 42 St). The performance will begin at 7 pm on November 13, 2026. Tickets are $65 and available at unitedsolo.org.

The New York premiere production is written and performed by McKinnon Powell and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

6 OUT OF 10 is a darkly funny, deeply personal one-man show about a struggling gay actor trying to be a perfect ten in Hollywood and in love, amid the 2016 election.

Raised in the South and shaped by religious expectations and family ghosts, McKinnon has spent his life yearning to be perfect. Through a whirlwind of relationships and auditions, he seeks validation in all the wrong places.

6 OUT OF 10 is a raw, theatrical journey through love, politics, and self-reclamation. Told through dynamic multimedia, eccentric characters, and deeply personal monologues, this darkly comedic solo show explores family wounds, shame, and the cost of outsourcing self-worth.

'It is a raw look at the way we as people are conditioned to gain our self-worth from outside forces,' states Powell.

The production stars McKinnon Powell (Original work: Magical Things) as himself.

Tickets are $65 and are now available online at unitedsolo.org or by calling (212) 714-2442. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Theatre Row Box Office, open 12pm - 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Running Time: 60 minutes

Biographies

McKinnon Powell (Playwright/Performer) is an actor and writer originally from Savannah, Georgia, who has been living in Los Angeles for fifteen years. He studied the Meisner technique of acting at Playhouse West and improv at IO West, UCB, and The Groundlings. He has an MFA from UCR in Writing for Visual Media, and his first screenplay, Magical Things, was a Screencraft Quarterfinalist and a Finalist in the Southern California Screenplay Competition. He is drawn to stories that speak to the human experience, and he tries to channel his own challenges through his characters to connect with others. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors, experiencing the arts, and spending time with his husband and two dogs.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director/Developer) is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award from Dialogue One Solo Theatre Festival, Director & Teaching Artist for the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Producer of the Stars Solo Series, and CEO of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has helped develop, direct, and produce over 200 solo shows. As a performer, Jessica 'edu-tained' international audiences touring her own one-person shows, Ze and Oblivious To Everyone, for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have been awarded Top Of Fringe, Hff Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award For Musical Excellence & several other accolades. Jessica was also nominated for Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, nominated as Best Director of a Play by BroadwayWorld in 2023, and awarded the Rainbow Award in 2024 by the LA Women's Theatre Festival.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 10 Hrs 52 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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