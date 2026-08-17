Photos: FIGHTLAND Episode Four Sneak Peek Released Ahead of STARZ Premiere

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STARZ has released a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the family crime drama 'Fightland,' debuting Friday, August 21. Set against the high-stakes world of British boxing, 'Fightland' is a gripping story of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition - in and out of the ring. The series also marks Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's first internationally produced show through G-Unit Film & Television.



























































Episode 104: 'Protect Yourself at All Times' - Premieres Friday, August 21

Written by: Jessica Sinyard

Directed by: Sebastian Thiel

London's gangland is pushed to the brink of war. But for Duke, the consequences strike painfully close to home.

New episodes of the high-octane, family crime drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

About 'Fightland'

Executive-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren't always what they seem. 'Fightland' follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him. With edge-of-seat action and populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before.

On the night Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead, causing Duke to snap and results in him spending eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up -- the criminal kingpin and former promoter, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke's life, to pick up the pieces.

Working with a cartel desperate to control London's drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley's empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy. But amidst a volatile criminal landscape, and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory – revenge for his brother.

In addition to Charles, Pinnock and Ayorinde, 'Fightland' stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella 'Cece' Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel 'Zeek' Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin 'Jay' Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary 'Gazzer' Kilroy.

'Fightland' is STARZ's first wholly owned series as the network continues to bolster its fully owned programming pipeline as a standalone company. STARZ is the premium streaming home for women and underrepresented audiences, driven by inclusive, adult storytelling and an unwavering commitment to the viewers it serves. STARZ's expanding slate is a blend of self-owned originals ('Fightland'), prestige acquisitions ('Amadeus,' 'The Listeners'), and powerhouse franchises ('Outlander,' 'Power').

More information on 'Fightland' is available at STARZ.

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