3388 Films to Present DAD, I'M SORRY- Vietnam's Official Entry For Awards Season 2022

Southern California- based film distribution company 3388 Films will present 'for your consideration the comedy/drama Dad, I'm Sorry, Vietnam's official entry in the international feature category for the 2022 Oscars.

Dad, I'm Sorry is co-directed, co-produced and co-written by the famous Vietnamese actor Tran Thanh, who also stars as the lead character (Ba Sang) in the film. Incidentally, he has an impressive 18 million followers on Facebook. Dad, I'm Sorry is the #1 box office hit of all time in Vietnam and the first Vietnam film to break one million dollar mark at the U.S. box office.

Dad, I'm Sorry carries us into the soul of small alley Saigon life through Ba Sang, a chronic meddler whose heart is too big for his own good. Flanked by a hyper-dysfunctional family, Ba Sang sacrifices day-to-day to preserve the tenuous balance between his bullying siblings and his rising YouTuber son. When family cracks rupture, Ba Sang slips into a predicament that threatens to rip his family apart. The film is a freshly endearing, meaningful story about tangled family dynamics that masterfully depicts the specific complexities of Asian cultures, patriarchy and family obligations.

Media critic Marc Ang comments, "I predict this film will give the consistent hit-producing Korean entertainers a run for their money. Korea has made a name for itself in global and American film, but Vietnam, through this movie, has masterfully depicted the specific complexities of Asian cultures, patriarchy and family obligations in a non-cliche, heartwarming feature film that can grab your attention like the strongest moments of Squid Game. This was a great team effort with Directors Vu Ngoc Dang and Tran Thanh himself, and a great cast - a crown jewel for Vietnam and the foreign and comedy and drama genres."