Megan Thee Stallion Says She's In Her 'Soft Girl Era' On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Megan Thee Stallion told Jennifer Hudson she considers herself in her "soft girl era" while sitting down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, even as she made clear she has not left her signature "Hot Girl" energy behind. The rapper framed the two modes as coexisting rather than competing, describing a shift in her personal outlook that has not changed the confidence and attitude fans associate with her music.

The conversation gave Megan Thee Stallion room to speak candidly about how she is evolving as a public figure, distinguishing between a more introspective, gentler phase in her life and the bold persona she has built her career on. Rather than framing the moment around a specific project, the segment centered on her reflecting on that balance in front of Hudson's studio audience.

The appearance follows a separate bit on the show in which Hudson herself imagined what it would be like to live as Megan Thee Stallion for a day, using the rapper as a jumping-off point for a playful hypothetical segment. That earlier moment, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, reflects the show's recurring interest in Megan Thee Stallion as a pop culture figure worth spotlighting.

The talk between Hudson and Megan Thee Stallion leaned into lighthearted territory while still letting the rapper speak on her own terms about identity and growth. The exchange fit the show's pattern of pairing candid personal reflection with the kind of playful energy that has made Megan Thee Stallion a recurring presence in pop culture conversations.

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