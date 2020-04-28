24th Annual Webby Awards Nominees Announced
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) today announced the Nominees for The 24th Annual Webby Awards dubbed Webbys From Home by event organizers, which include HBO, NASA, The New York Times, Spotify, Masterclass, Saturday Night Live, BBC, Netflix, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Lego, Global Citizen, Dolly Parton's America, Star Wars, Hinge, Hulu, Vogue, UNICEF, and Comedy Central as well as some of the year's most talked-about personalities, including Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.
WFH: Webbys From Home will culminate with a celebration that will not only honor this year's best Internet work, but also those outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet to respond to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year's Nominees are the companies and people leading the charge," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "They've accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world."
All Nominees are eligible to win the Internet industry's two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by Internet fans around the world at http://vote.webbyawards.com. Voting for The Webby People's Voice Awards is open now until Thursday, May 7, at 11:59 PM (PT). During this period, the Webby Awards is working with Vote.org to use their platform to host one of the largest digital registration rallies of 2020 for an expected five million participants. From public voting, through the winner's announcement, all members of the Webby community will have the opportunity to confirm their voter registration status to help make voter turnout in the 2020 election the biggest in US history.
Webby Nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.
Notably, this was another record-breaking year for Podcasts, further demonstrating consumer demand for compelling storytelling-as well as a surge of creativity in the medium. Webby Nominees in Podcasts include: Science Rules! with Bill Nye, Office Ladies, The Sterling Affairs, Freakonomics, Pivot, Chasing Cosby, The Ron Burgundy Podcast, The Ezra Klein Show, Bear and A Banjo, Pod Save the People, Under the Skin with Russell Brand, Prince: The Story of 1999, The Chernobyl Podcast, The Clearing, The Sporkful, To Catch and Kill with Ronan Farrow, The Dropout, and Slowburn: Biggie and Tupac.This was huge year for Scripted podcast series, celebrating outstanding fiction storytelling and writing. Popular Nominees include: The Deca Tapes, BLACKOUT starring Rami Malek, Passenger List, Wolverine: The Lost Trail, and The New Yorker's Fiction Podcast.
This year's Webby Nominees tackled complex social issues, like climate change, women's rights, gun violence, freedom of information, personal safety, and bullying, through campaigns like The Truth is Worth It, Roo by Planned Parenthood, Generation Lockdown, AT&T's It Can Wait, Flash Drives for Freedom, The Epidemic, and Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: "If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World."
At the heart of connecting and entertaining, Media companies continue to create incredible stories through Podcasts, Video, Branded Content, Social Media, and more. Nominees include The Guardian, ABC News, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, BuzzFeed, Vanity Fair, Bleacher Report, The New York Times, NPR, AJ+, Slate Magazine, The Lily, ESPN, Bon Appetit, NBC Entertainment, The Economist, Bloomberg, PBS, Complex Networks, Funny or Die, and The Intercept. Media organizations in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, presented to the media company that performs best across all Webby Awards categories, are: Conde Nast (27 Nominations), National Geographic (23 Nominations), The Washington Post (19 Nominations), CNN (15 Nominations), BBC (14 Nominations), HBO (12 Nominations) and Vox Media (10 Nominations).
The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. From the thousands of global entries submitted, fewer than 10% were selected as Nominees. The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year include: Condé Nast (27), Google (24), National Geographic (23), The Washington Post (19), BBC (14), HBO (12), Spotify (12), Luminary Media (10), Vox Media (10), NASA (9), Al Jazeera Media Network (7), Comedy Central (7), Tastemade (5), Complex (5), Facebook (4), and Netflix (4).
Winners for The 24th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, culminating with a special Internet celebration later in the day. Fans can watch special moments, and hallmark 5-Word Speeches from all the Winners, on Tuesday, May 19.
KMPG provides vote tabulation consulting for The Webby Awards. For a complete list of Nominees and to vote for the People's Voice Awards, visit http://vote.webbyawards.com.
24th ANNUAL WEBBY NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS:
Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central - Viacom
- Joe La Puma - Complex's "Sneaker Shopping": Complex Networks
- Amazon Studios - Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith
- Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
- Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios
Best Writing (Video)
- The Lift: & Co. / NoA
- #MoviePosterMovie "In The Time It Takes To Get There": Black Dog Films
- The Truth is Worth It: Droga5
- AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy
Art & Experimental (Video)
- Epoch: Artist
- A$AP Rocky "The Kids Turned Out Fine": Happy Place
- Serious Klein - The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
- Brothers: MEMORY
- Post Malone | Circles: Powster
Comedy Shortform (Video)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Trump's Best Words 2019: Comedy Central - Viacom
- Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
- Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
- Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's "Historians Roast the President": Warner Media
Fashion & Beauty (Video)
- Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who's stepped into Karl Lagerfeld's shoes: CNN Worldwide
- Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment
- Vogue - Simon: A Survivor's Story: Good Company
- How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER
- Shady, Mica: Refinery29
Music Video (Video)
- DAE - "Where We're Going (Official Video): DAE
- Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
- Bon Iver - Naeem: Park Pictures
- Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
- Agoria - Call of the Wild: Soldats Films
Variety (Video)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive
- Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive
- Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment
- Best Interview Ever - Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb
- If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.
Viral (Video)
- Best Ever Food Review Show
- Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on Youtube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
- Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
- Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
- La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures
Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)
- CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: "Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie": CH Media
- Now That's A Cardiac: Kovert Creative
- Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents": Mamag Studios
- Make It with Idris Elba : Squarespace
- Lyft - Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool
Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social)
- HBO: ENGINE
- National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
- The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
- Vogue: Vogue
- Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media
Best Social Video Series (Social)
- Under a Minute: ALL ARTS
- 60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media
- Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle
- NFL Draft Letters: NFL
- Apple - @apple - Experiments: TBWAMedia Arts Lab
Best Influencer (Social)
- #Transform Ur Dorm: 360i
- #twoistoofew: Lyft
- Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen
- NASA Names 'Rolling Stones Rock' on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Nike - PLAYlist: R/GA
Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)
- Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- BMI's Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.
- A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc
- #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks
Celebrity/Fan (Social)
- Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network
- Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Variety's Power of Young Hollywood: Variety
Experimental & Innovation (Social)
- Let's Get Consensual - Consent Drop: Heat
- Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals
- Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester
- Vogue Non issue - AR experience: Mccann Paris
- Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency
Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
- Red, White, and You Do You: Billie
- e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty
- Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York
- eos "Make It Awesome": Mekanism
- Beauty Mark: Digitas
Best Host (Podcasts)
- Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media
- The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
- Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster
- ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions
- Second Life: Who What Wear
Best Mini-Series (Podcast)
- The Dropout: ABC News
- The Shrink Next Door
- Dolly Parton's America: OSM Audio
- The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
- Mob Queens: Stitcher
Best Writing (Podcasts)
- Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network
- Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks
- The Dream: Little Everywhere
- Fiasco: Luminary Media
- The Only Podcast Left - Daybreak: Netflix
Television and Film (Podcasts)
- Here To Make Friends: HuffPost
- MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE
- Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix
- Office Ladies: Stitcher
- Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
- Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment
- NFL Mobile App: National Football League
- Reelgood: Reelgood
- Apollo's Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel
Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle: Voice (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross
- Corti: Audio to augment medical professionals: Corti
- Bedtime Explorers: Kinderling Kids Radio
- Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett
- Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier
News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports
- The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media
- National Geographic: National Geographic
- The New Yorker Today App: The New Yorker
- The Washington Post app for smart TVs: Apps & mobile sites general (News & magazines): The Washington Post
Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
- Pre-Check: Colenso BBDO
- Call Me Out: Commonwealth-Mccann
- Global Citizen Mobile App: Global Citizen
- Malaria Must Die Voice Petition: R/GA
- .comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium
Best Influencer Endorsement (Advertising, Media, & PR)
- Giving Songs: De La Cruz & Associates
- It's bubly!: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Bring on Winter: Host/Havas
- Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York
- OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain
- GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio
- Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO
- PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks
- Allbirds | The View From Above: T Brand
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Walk Like a Woman: Cummins&Partners
- Heart the Hate: Facebook
- Project Understood: FCB
- Covering Climate Now: TBWAChiatDay
- UNICEF Backpack Graveyard: UNICEF
Best User Interface (Websites)
- BASIC® Culture Manual: BASIC®
- Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN
- HAUS website: HAUS
- Astro ID: Logitech
- Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP