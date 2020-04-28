24th Annual Webby Awards Nominees Announced

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) today announced the Nominees for The 24th Annual Webby Awards dubbed Webbys From Home by event organizers, which include HBO, NASA, The New York Times, Spotify, Masterclass, Saturday Night Live, BBC, Netflix, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Lego, Global Citizen, Dolly Parton's America, Star Wars, Hinge, Hulu, Vogue, UNICEF, and Comedy Central as well as some of the year's most talked-about personalities, including Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.

WFH: Webbys From Home will culminate with a celebration that will not only honor this year's best Internet work, but also those outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet to respond to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year's Nominees are the companies and people leading the charge," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "They've accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world."

All Nominees are eligible to win the Internet industry's two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by Internet fans around the world at http://vote.webbyawards.com. Voting for The Webby People's Voice Awards is open now until Thursday, May 7, at 11:59 PM (PT). During this period, the Webby Awards is working with Vote.org to use their platform to host one of the largest digital registration rallies of 2020 for an expected five million participants. From public voting, through the winner's announcement, all members of the Webby community will have the opportunity to confirm their voter registration status to help make voter turnout in the 2020 election the biggest in US history.

Webby Nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

Notably, this was another record-breaking year for Podcasts, further demonstrating consumer demand for compelling storytelling-as well as a surge of creativity in the medium. Webby Nominees in Podcasts include: Science Rules! with Bill Nye, Office Ladies, The Sterling Affairs, Freakonomics, Pivot, Chasing Cosby, The Ron Burgundy Podcast, The Ezra Klein Show, Bear and A Banjo, Pod Save the People, Under the Skin with Russell Brand, Prince: The Story of 1999, The Chernobyl Podcast, The Clearing, The Sporkful, To Catch and Kill with Ronan Farrow, The Dropout, and Slowburn: Biggie and Tupac.This was huge year for Scripted podcast series, celebrating outstanding fiction storytelling and writing. Popular Nominees include: The Deca Tapes, BLACKOUT starring Rami Malek, Passenger List, Wolverine: The Lost Trail, and The New Yorker's Fiction Podcast.

This year's Webby Nominees tackled complex social issues, like climate change, women's rights, gun violence, freedom of information, personal safety, and bullying, through campaigns like The Truth is Worth It, Roo by Planned Parenthood, Generation Lockdown, AT&T's It Can Wait, Flash Drives for Freedom, The Epidemic, and Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: "If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World."

At the heart of connecting and entertaining, Media companies continue to create incredible stories through Podcasts, Video, Branded Content, Social Media, and more. Nominees include The Guardian, ABC News, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, BuzzFeed, Vanity Fair, Bleacher Report, The New York Times, NPR, AJ+, Slate Magazine, The Lily, ESPN, Bon Appetit, NBC Entertainment, The Economist, Bloomberg, PBS, Complex Networks, Funny or Die, and The Intercept. Media organizations in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, presented to the media company that performs best across all Webby Awards categories, are: Conde Nast (27 Nominations), National Geographic (23 Nominations), The Washington Post (19 Nominations), CNN (15 Nominations), BBC (14 Nominations), HBO (12 Nominations) and Vox Media (10 Nominations).

The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. From the thousands of global entries submitted, fewer than 10% were selected as Nominees. The organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year include: Condé Nast (27), Google (24), National Geographic (23), The Washington Post (19), BBC (14), HBO (12), Spotify (12), Luminary Media (10), Vox Media (10), NASA (9), Al Jazeera Media Network (7), Comedy Central (7), Tastemade (5), Complex (5), Facebook (4), and Netflix (4).

Winners for The 24th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, culminating with a special Internet celebration later in the day. Fans can watch special moments, and hallmark 5-Word Speeches from all the Winners, on Tuesday, May 19.

KMPG provides vote tabulation consulting for The Webby Awards. For a complete list of Nominees and to vote for the People's Voice Awards, visit http://vote.webbyawards.com.

24th ANNUAL WEBBY NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS:

Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

Best Writing (Video)

Art & Experimental (Video)

Comedy Shortform (Video)

Fashion & Beauty (Video)

Music Video (Video)

Variety (Video)

Viral (Video)

Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)

Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social)

Best Social Video Series (Social)

Best Influencer (Social)

Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)

Celebrity/Fan (Social)

Experimental & Innovation (Social)

Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Best Host (Podcasts)

Best Mini-Series (Podcast)

Best Writing (Podcasts)

Television and Film (Podcasts)

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle: Voice (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Best Influencer Endorsement (Advertising, Media, & PR)

Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)

Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

Best User Interface (Websites)





