2026 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS Names Peso Pluma, Karol G as Finalists

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Telemundo and Billboard unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Peso Pluma leads the list with 17 mentions, followed by Tito Double P with 15 and Fuerza Regida with 12. Karol G leads among female artists with nine mentions, followed by Prince Royce with eight and Bad Bunny with seven. The longest-running and most prestigious awards show in Latin music will be presented live on Telemundo and Peacock on October 22, at 8 p.m. ET / 7c from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The event will also be available on Universo and the Telemundo app, as well as throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional, reaching audiences in more than 22 countries.

Awards will be presented in 47 categories spanning the leading genres in Latin music, from Latin Pop and Tropical to Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican. The ceremony also recognizes extraordinary careers and contributions to music through Billboard's honorary awards, including the Billboard Vanguard Award, Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, and Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, among others.

In addition, this year, Telemundo and Billboard will also mark a new milestone in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards with the introduction of the Fan Favorite Artist category, a new honor whose winner will be chosen exclusively by the public. The five artists with the highest number of mentions will compete for the honor, giving fans the opportunity to go from spectators to participants and directly decide who will take home the award. Fans can vote for their favorite artist on Telemundo.com/VOTA beginning today through October 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The winner will be revealed live during the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Mexican music icon Peso Pluma, one of the leading exponents of corridos tumbados, tops the list of finalists with 17 mentions. He competes in major categories including Artist of the Year; Top Latin Album of the Year for DINASTÍA with Tito Double P; and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo, among others. In addition, four of his songs with Tito Double P, 'daño,' 'dopamina,' 'chiclona' and '7-3,' have earned a combined nine mentions, including Global 200 Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the Year; Streaming Song of the Year; and Regional Mexican Song of the Year, among others.

Mexican music star Tito Double P is a 15-time finalist in categories including Artist of the Year and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo. His collaborations with Peso Pluma earned him nine of those mentions, including five for 'daño,' among them Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year. In addition, 'dopamina' adds another two, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event.

Mexican music phenomenon Fuerza Regida is a finalist for 12 awards, including Artist of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. Their song 'Marlboro Rojo' competes for four awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year. Another of their songs, 'Cuando No Era Cantante,' with El Bogueto, Anuel AA and Yung Beef, is a finalist in two categories, including Global 200 Latin Song of the Year.

Global superstar Karol G, one of Latin music's leading female artists, is a nine-time finalist in categories including Artist of the Year; Tour of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo. Her song 'Coleccionando Heridas,' with Marco Antonio Solís, competes for Latin Airplay Song of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year.

Bachata icon Prince Royce competes for eight awards, including Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo and Top Tropical Album of the Year for Better Late Than Never. Global superstar Bad Bunny, meanwhile, competes for seven awards, including Artist of the Year; Tour of the Year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; and Songwriter of the Year.

Other artists with multiple mentions include Romeo Santos and Rosalía (6); Beéle, Herencia de Grandes, Los Dos De Tamaulipas, Omar Courtz and Shakira (5); Clave Especial, Grupo Frontera, Junior H and Rauw Alejandro (4); Daddy Yankee, Emmanuel Cortez, Kali Uchis and W Sound (WestCOL/Ovy On The Drums) (3); Anuel AA, Aventura, Becky G, Bizarrap, Dareyes de La Sierra, El Bogueto, Gael Valenzuela, Jay Wheeler, Kapo, MAG, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Roberto 'La Paciencia' José Rosado Torres and Yung Beef (2).

The complete list of finalists can be found on Telemundo.com, the official site of the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Finalists and winners are determined by chart performance from September 13, 2025, through September 5, 2026, based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and touring, as tracked by Billboard and its data partner, Luminate. Core award categories include Top Latin Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Tour of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, among others.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, produced jointly by Telemundo and MBS Special Events, Inc., serve as the grand finale of Billboard Latin Music Week, taking place in Miami October 19-22, 2026. The industry's must-attend Latin music event features exclusive performances, one-of-a-kind conversations, workshops, showcases and unique fan experiences, culminating with the Billboard Latin Music Awards on October 22. Learn more and register at billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

About Billboard Español

Billboard has been responsible for discovering, championing and regularly featuring Latin artists over the course of its 128-year history. As an innovator in the music industry, Billboard recognized a demand for unique in-language content made by its music and industry experts for fans in all Spanish-speaking countries around the globe. Launched in 2022, Billboard Español serves as the premiere in-language global destination for Latin music, offering unique and engaging content with a superior understanding of the Latin music industry and marketplace. Billboard Español also features exclusive video content of artists, many of whom will also be participating in Billboard Latin Music Week. Readers can also expect to find all Billboard charts, including Hot Latin Songs, Top Latin Albums and the Global 200 charts.

About MBS Special Events, Inc.

MBS Special Events, Inc. is a leading production company specialized in the development, creation, and complete production of many of today's most important televised live entertainment specials. Under the leadership of Executive Producer Mary Black Suarez, with 30 plus years' experience spearheading such projects as the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro and the Billboard Regional Mexican Awards amongst many others, MBS Special Events is producing this edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. MBS Special Events is a driving force behind multiple projects with its signature high quality and industry leading services to continue to deliver the best televised special events to its broadcast partners and clients.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world's two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

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