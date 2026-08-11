Karol G Reveals Her True Thoughts During Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Walk

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Karol G opened up about her real state of mind during her turn in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while sitting down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment gave the singer a chance to reflect candidly on what was going through her head while walking in one of fashion's most high-profile events, pulling back the curtain on a moment that looked composed from the outside but carried its own internal drama.

The conversation centered on Karol G's personal recollection of the experience rather than a standard promotional interview, with Hudson drawing out details of the singer's mindset in the moments before and during the show. The exchange gave the studio audience a look at the emotional reality behind a widely watched public appearance.

The sit-down unfolded in Hudson's daytime format, where guest segments frequently favor personal reflection and unscripted moments over rehearsed talking points. That approach allowed Karol G to speak plainly about her experience rather than sticking to a promotional script.

No additional details about Karol G's broader schedule or upcoming projects were discussed during the appearance, keeping the segment focused squarely on her account of the fashion show moment.

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