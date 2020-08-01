2020 Hugo Awards Announced Honoring Science Fiction - GOOD OMENS, THE EXPANSE, and More!

This year's awards ceremony was hosted by George R.R. Martin.

The 2020 Hugo Award winners were announced in an online ceremony produced by CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, on Saturday 1 Aug 2020 (New Zealand Standard Time). The ceremony was live-streamed via The Fantasy Network.

The Hugo Award is an annual literary award for the best science fiction or fantasy works and achievements of the previous year, given at the World Science Fiction Convention and chosen by its members. The Hugo is widely considered the premier award in science fiction. The award is administered by the World Science Fiction Society. It is named after Hugo Gernsback, the founder of the pioneering science fiction magazine Amazing Stories. Hugos were first given in 1953, at the 11th World Science Fiction Convention, and have been awarded every year since 1955.

The finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, Lodestar Award For Best Young Adult Book, and Astounding Award for Best New Writer were announced by CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, on the convention's YouTube Channel on April 8, 2020 (NZST).

Best Novel

A Memory Called Empire, by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

Best Novella

This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

Best Novelette

Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

Best Short Story

"As the Last I May Know", by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

"2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech", by Jeannette Ng

Best Graphic Story or Comic

LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place: "The Answer", written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

Note: Watchmen and The Mandalorian tied for second place.

Best Editor, Short Form

Ellen Datlow

Note: Neil Clarke and Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas tied for fourth place.

Best Editor, Long Form

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

John Picacio

Best Semiprozine

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Best Fancast

Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

Best Fan Writer

Bogi Takács

Best Fan Artist

Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)

Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Astounding Award for Best New Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)

R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

