2020 DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS Cancelled, Academy Considers 'Alternative' Celebration

This year's Daytime Emmy Awards have been canceled in light of the ongoing Covid-19, which has paralyzed the entertainment industry.

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman Terry O'Reilly announced the decision in a letter to union members, "There are just too many unknowns right now, not the least of which is whether we would actually be permitted to stage an event in June involving more than one thousand live participants...With deadlines to make significant financial commitments upon us, it seems irresponsible to move forward as we have in the past."

The organization is currently at work on "alternative ideas to celebrate those who would normally have received their Emmys at the Daytime Awards. Watch for details in the weeks to come."

This year's ceremony was to be divided into three awards shows on Friday, June 12, 2020, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 and Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

This news comes on the heels of other award show postponements including the GLAAD Media Awards, the CMA Awards, and Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a professional, non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of over 17,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.





