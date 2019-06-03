2019 CMT Music Awards Announces New Performance & Presenters

The excitement for the "2019 CMT Music Awards" continues to build with the addition of legendary country artist Toby Keith and hitmaker Cole Swindell to the jam-packed CMT performance lineup. Keith will perform his new single "That's Country Bro," with Swindell joining Keith on one of his biggest hits. This year's CMT MUSIC AWARDS boasts a record-breaking number of performing artists and will include additional surprise guests on the live telecast, premiering Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Along with the recently added performance, today the "2019 CMT Music Awards" announced an impressive lineup of guest presenters featuring musicians, actors, and entertainers.

The celebrity-driven presenter roster includes:

· Bobby Bones

· Brantley Gilbert (nominee)

· Carly Pearce (nominee)

· Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

· Cody Alan (CMT)

· Hunter Hayes

· Jessie James Decker

· Jimmie Allen (nominee)

· Julia Michaels (nominee)

· JWoww (MTV)

· Kate Bosworth

· Katie Cook (CMT)

· Kiefer Sutherland

· Lindsay Ell (nominee)

· Maddie & Tae (nominee)

· Michael Ray

· Michelle Monaghan

· Midland (nominee)

· Sarah Hyland (Modern Family)

· Trisha Yearwood

With just two days until showtime, fans can still vote for their favorite artists via vote.cmt.com, up until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, June 4 for all categories, including "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year." Tickets to the "2019 CMT Music Awards" are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on Facebook.

CMT is the leading authority on country music and lifestyle, offering a mix of original series, music events and specials.





