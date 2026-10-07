1883 Supercut Revisits Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw's Biggest Scenes
The compilation pulls scenes from across the limited series' run.
Paramount+ has shared a compilation video revisiting some of the most-watched moments from 1883, pulling together scenes from across the limited series for audiences streaming the show on the platform.
The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGRaw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. The compilation draws from moments involving the ensemble cast across the show's story.
1883 is available to stream in full on Paramount+, where the compilation video is positioned to draw viewers back to the complete series.
The clip does not isolate a single episode or storyline but instead strings together a range of scenes meant to represent the series as a whole, offering a condensed look at the show for those revisiting it or watching for the first time on Paramount+.
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