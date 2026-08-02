LANDMAN Highlights Colm Feore's Nathan Opposite Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter

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Paramount+ has posted a compilation spotlighting Colm Feore's turn as Nathan on LANDMAN, gathering together some of the character's most notable scenes opposite Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy and Ali Larter's Angela. The video, titled "Best of Nathan," strings together moments that showcase the dynamic between Feore's character and the show's central figures without diving into new footage or plot reveals.

The clip is built entirely around existing material from the series, framing Nathan's interactions with Tommy and Angela as a defining thread in his arc so far. LANDMAN also stars Michael Peña, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore, though this particular compilation keeps its focus narrowly on Feore's scenes with Thornton and Larter rather than the broader ensemble.

By centering the recap on a single supporting character's best moments, Paramount+ is using the clip to highlight a specific relationship dynamic within the show rather than promote a new episode or season development.

LANDMAN is available to stream on Paramount+, where the full episodes featuring Nathan, Tommy, and Angela's interactions can be watched in context.

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