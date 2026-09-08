13-Year-Old Mekhi McClain Stuns With Soulful Voice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A 13-year-old singer named Mekhi McClain drew a strong reaction from Jennifer Hudson and her studio audience during a recent appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment centered on McClain's live vocal performance, giving the young singer a platform in front of the daytime program's host and audience.

The appearance placed McClain's voice at the center of the segment, with the show building the moment entirely around his live singing rather than an extended conversation. His age became part of the story, as the performance was framed around the surprising maturity of his sound for a singer still in his early teens.

The segment gave McClain a national platform through the daytime program, offering viewers a self-contained showcase of his vocal ability in a live studio setting. The show's format let the performance stand on its own, allowing the young singer's voice to be the focus without additional framing.

Hudson, an Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning singer who hosts the daytime program, has used her show to spotlight a range of musical talent, from established stars to emerging performers like McClain making their mark on a national stage.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...