10th Anniversary Hispanicize Celebrated the Power of Latinx in Los Angeles

10th Anniversary Hispanicize, the largest event of its kind, connected well over a thousand Latinx trendsetters, social media influencers, content creators, marketers, advertisers, social and political activists, as well as A-list celebrities last week, October 17-19, 2019, at the iconic 73-story InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

With over 125 speakers and an incredible line-up of carefully curated keynotes panels, workshops, award shows and performances, Hispanicize successfully executed an epic program spanning a multitude of topics including content creation, film, music, television, fashion, food, activism and more. With VIP cocktail parties poolside and on the 73rd floor at Spire73, the largest rooftop bar west of the Mississippi, attendees gained invaluable knowledge over the course of two days while enjoying the amazing backdrop of the luxurious InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles hotel.

Key moments from the landmark 10th Anniversary Hispanicize event included:

- John Leguizamo, NGL Partner, kicked off the festivities with a remarkable Keynote fireside chat with Univision's Yarel Ramos.

- Richard Montañez, creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, received the LatinXCLNCE Award for being a trailblazer and an inspiration in the Latinx community.

- Latina icon, Rosie Perez, was presented with this year's Latinavator Award by Paula Garces, of the hit Netflix show, 'On My Block'.

- The TECLA Awards, hosted by comedian Erik Rivera and RaqC, honored the best Latinx Social Content Creators and featured a special musical performance by Grammy award-winning Latin Pop duo Jesse & Joy.

- CNCO, Pepe Aguilar and his children Angela and Leonardo Aguilar, Los Rakas, MelyMel, Willie Gomez and Dimelo Flow shared their amazing stories and experiences in the Pepsi Music Lounge.

- Mishel Prada, Laith Ashley, Johnny Sibilly, Fran Tirado and Estevan spoke in unity about the power of the LGBTQ Latinx community in entertainment.

- Beto O'Rourke (via Skype) and Manny Oliver (father of Parkland student, Joaquin Oliver) spoke about empowering the Latinx community and all Americans to make changes to critical gun safety issues affecting our nation.

- The Art of Comedia HBO Comedy panel brought together some of the best Latinx comedy content creators around including Edwin Licona, LGND, Jenny Lorenzo and Erik Rivera.

Other celebrity guests included: Melissa Barrera (Vida), Juan Escobedo (Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes), Danay Garcia (Fear The Walking Dead), Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block), Jason Genao (On My Block), John Henry, Leli Hernandez, Carlos Ayala, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is The New Black), Denisse Benitez-Myrick, Kelvin Peña, Andrew Santiago and Diego Tinoco (On My Block).

10th Anniversary Hispanicize sponsors included: Pepsi, HBO Latino, McDonald's, Ad Council, FinishYourDiploma.org, Clorox Wipes, Maggi, CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, Colgate® Optic White®, Cantu, Facebook Watch, Nickelodeon's 'The Casagrandes' Volkswagen, Pluto TV, LATV, Nike, FOX Deportes, Jim Beam Flavors, Hornitos, Sprint, Warner Bros. 'Birds Of Prey', Tadin Herb & Tea, Pond's, Dove, Dove Baby, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Tragos, Universal Pictures' 'Queen & Slim' and Walmart.

For more information about the 10th Anniversary Hispanicize, visit www.HispanicizeEvent.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and join the conversation using #Hispz19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories