Yannick Nézet-Séguin Will Match Your Gifts To The MET Orchestra Musicians And The Met Chorus Artists

As the MET Orchestra Musicians & the Met Chorus Artists turn the page to 2021, begining with a special fundraising matching campaign, to support their community of artists in these unprecedented times.

Thanks to a generous contribution from Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and his life partner Pierre Tourville, any donations from January 4-27, 2021 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 - $25,000 each to the orchestra and the chorus. Yannick and Pierre are keen to support the unique artists of the Met orchestra and chorus at this difficult time, and hope this matching challenge will inspire others to do the same.

Supporters can donate to the MET Orchestra Musicians by clicking here and The Met Chorus Artists by clicking here - websites will be updated regularly to show the progress. The Met Chorus Artists 'Face the Music' Fundraising campaign supports choristers, soloists, dancers, stage managers, stage directors and choreographers. The MET Orchestra Musicians Fund supports orchestra members, associates, librarians and affiliated music staff.