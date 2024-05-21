Resonance Works Presents Rossini's LA DONNA DEL LAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Resonance Works will present Gioachino Rossini's rarely-performed La donna del lago (The Lady of the Lake) at the Charity Randall Theatre on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. This Bel Canto opera hasn't been performed in the United States since the Metropolitan Opera's 2015 production — until now.



The first of many Italian operas based on the works of Sir Walter Scott, La donna del lago transports audiences to 16th-century Scotland in the reign of King James V, a time of political turmoil and unrest that pitted the monarchy against the Highland Clans. This stirring tale of love, loyalty, and courage — combined with some of the most beautiful music Rossini ever composed — is a must-see for opera fans. “Today, Rossini is best known for his comedies, but he left a rich legacy of 39 operas that has gone largely unexplored,” says Artistic and General Director Maria Sensi Sellner. “La donna del lago contains everything that we love about opera: high drama, beautiful melodies, and plenty of opportunities for our incredible artists to show off their vocal prowess. It's music that deserves to be heard, and we can't wait to share it with Pittsburgh audiences.”

A principal cast of lauded Bel Canto artists — all making exciting role debuts — will bring Rossini's exquisite score to life. Mezzo-soprano Timothi Williams stars as Elena, the titular lady of the lake. No stranger to Resonance Works audiences, she has brought her full array of “plush and solid lower tones to the soaring high ones” to roles in Rigoletto, Bach's B Minor Mass, Macbeth, and the world premiere of Gilda Lyons' An Anchor in Time. Last seen on the Resonance Works stage in Bach's B Minor Mass, Pittsburgh Opera Center alumnus Javier Abreu is internationally-known for his virtuosic portrayals of Bel Canto heroes. He adds his “natural Rossini tenor” to the cast as the lovesick Uberto (really King James V in disguise).

Known for her “exquisite mezzo” and “compelling” acting, mezzo-soprano Amanda Crider makes an exciting Resonance Works debut as Elena's true love, Malcolm. The award-winning tenor Minghao Liu, praised for his well-polished Bel Canto musicality, debuts as another rival for Elena's affection, Rodrigo.

Also returning to the Resonance Works stage are bass-baritone Michael Scarcelle (Rusalka), as Elena's father, the exiled Douglas, tenor Donovan Smith (Viardot's Cinderella) as Serano, and soprano Wallis Lucas (Amahl & the Night Visitors and The Ballad of the Brown King) as Albina. At the helm are acclaimed stage director Eve Summer (making her Resonance Works debut) and conductor Maria Sensi Sellner. Designers Gianni Downs, Eve Bandi, and Damian Dominguez will recreate the mystical world of the Scottish Highlands in the intimate setting of the Charity Randall Theatre.



Audiences shouldn't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of Rossini's neglected masterpiece. Tickets for La donna del lago are now available for purchase. For more information, including performance dates, cast details, and ticketing information, please visit https://www.resonanceworks.org/la-donna-del-lago.

Rossini's La donna del lago

Friday, June 28, 2024 - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - 3:00 p.m.

Charity Randall Theatre

4301 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Run time: 2 hours 30 minutes, plus one intermission

Sung in Italian, with English translations projected above the stage

Tickets: $30-$60, $24-$48 for seniors, $15-$25 for student/child

Resonance Works is a Pittsburgh-based performing arts non-profit that empowers musicians and inspires audiences with intimate, genre-defying productions featuring everything from opera and musical theatre to orchestral, choral, and chamber music. Performed in the intimacy of small theatres, churches, art galleries, and even cemeteries, Resonance Work productions heighten the soul-stirring experience of live music by bringing audiences and artists into close proximity.

The company's work is shaped by collaborations with nationally and internationally recognized artists, whose creative vision and immense talents generate the foundation for each Resonance Works production. Through these dynamic partnerships, Resonance Works creates musical experiences that highlight the artists' voices and speak to urgent contemporary issues.

Resonance Works was founded in 2013 by Pittsburgh native Maria Sensi Sellner, a versatile and innovative classical conductor praised for bringing a “welcome infusion of sophistication and diversity” to Pittsburgh's cultural landscape. Resonance Works has produced beloved operas, rare and new concert works, and cross-genre performances, including 12 world premieres and dozens of regional premieres, living out its mission to bring inspiring musical experiences by globally renowned performers to Pittsburgh stages.

