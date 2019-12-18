Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents The Metropolitan Opera's AGRIPPINA

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim,presents The Metropolitan Opera's Agrippina by George Frideric Handel with Harry Bicket, Joyce DiDonato, and David McVicar on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Before the Met premiere of Agrippina, Handel's tale of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome, general manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with director Sir David McVicar, conductor Harry Bicket, and members from the cast. Highlights are performed in advance of the opera's opening night on February 6, 2020.

Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts Dec 10 for $500+ Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members at the Associate level and above. For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587 or visit worksandprocess.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You