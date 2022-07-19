Wolfgang Koch Steps Down From Performing In DIE TEUFEL VON LOUDUN

Wolfgang Koch, who was supposed to sing the part of the Grandier, unfortunately had to cancel the premiere due to illness. The opera Die Teufel von Loudun has been performed only a few times since its first performance, which made the search for singers who had the role in their repertoire difficult. This led to an unusual solution: Robert Dölle, from the Residenztheater ensemble, will scenically portray the role of Grandier. Jordan Shanahan will sing the part from the side of the stage.



Krzysztof Penderecki's Die Teufel von Loudun premieres Monday, 27 June 2022, 7 pm, opening this year's Munich Opera Festival. It is conducted by General Music Director Vladimir Jurowski. Simon Stone directs. Aušrinė Stundytė performs as Jeanne.

The Festival premiere on Monday, 27 June 2022, 7 pm, is broadcast live via live stream on STAATSOPER.TV, BR-KLASSIK Concert as well as on radio. Before the performance begins, host Maximilian Maier, from 6:30 pm onwards, will talk to people involved in the production.



On Sunday 17 July 2022, 7pm, Richard Strauss's last opera Capriccio, first performed at the Nationaltheater in 1942, premieres in a production by David Marton. Diana Damrau and Michael Nagy appear as the Count and Countess. The Bayerisches Staatsorchester plays under the Musical Direction of Lothar Koenigs. The opera is part of the Richard Strauss cycle, the theme of the 2022 Opernfestspiele.

In keeping with tradition, all new productions of the season return to the stage of the Nationaltheater during the Münchner Opernfestspiele. The festivities include Hector Berlioz's opera Les Troyens with Ekaterina Semenchuk and Jennifer Holloway, as well as Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten, with Stuart Skelton and Rachel Willis-Sørensen as Ellen Orford, and Shostakovich's opera Die Nase, with General Music Director Vladimir Jurowski conducting the Bayerisches Staatsorchester. Furthermore, the Bayerische Staatsoper presents Barry Kosky's production of Leos Janáček's work Das schlaue Füchslein as an Opera for All on Saturday, 16 July 2022, 7 pm, on Max-Joseph-Platz in front of the steps of the Nationaltheater.