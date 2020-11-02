Wiener Staatsoper Opens Digital Archive
From 3 to 30 November 2020, the Vienna State Opera will offer video recordings from the digital archive as a stream free of charge.
For the period of the temporary closure (3 to 30 November 2020 inclusive), the Vienna State Opera will offer video recordings from the digital archive as a stream free of charge.
The online program is largely based on the regular schedule. Two very current productions can already be seen this week: Dmitri Tcherniakov's Eugene Onegin, recorded last Saturday, and Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci , a recording of today's performance with Roberto Alagna in the role of Canio.
The streams are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the play.wiener-staatsoper.at website. The start is always at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.
The program for the first week:
Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 7 p.m.
Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
EUGEN ONEGIN, (Presentation on October 31, 2020)
Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus
Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov
Tatjana: Nicole Car
Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen
Olga: Anna Goryachova
Lenski: Bogdan Volkov
Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko
Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 7 p.m.
Benjamin Britten
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, (showing October 2, 2019)
Musical direction: Simone Young
Production: Irina Brook
Oberon: Lawrence Zazzo
Titania: Erin Morley
Puck: Théo Touvet
Lysander: Josh Lovell
Demetrius: Rafael Fingerless
Hermia: Rachel Frenkel
Helena: Valentina Nafornita
Bottom: Peter Rose
Quince: Wolfgang Bankl
Flute: Benjamin Hulett
Snout: Thomas Ebenstein
Snug: William Thomas
Starveling: Clemens Unterreiner
Thursday, November 5, 2020, 7 p.m.
Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI (Presentation on November 2, 2020)
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production, stage design & costumes: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle
Santuzza: Eva-Maria Westbroek
Turiddu: Brian Hunt
Alfio: Ambrogio Maestri
Lucia: Zoryana Kushpler
Lola: Isabel Signoret
Canio (Pagliaccio): Roberto Alagna
Nedda (Colombina): Aleksandra Kurzak
Tonio (Taddeo): Ambrogio Maestri
Beppo (Arlecchino): Andrea Giovannini
Silvio: Sergey Kaydalov
Friday, November 6, 2020, 7 p.m.
Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
EUGEN ONEGIN (Presentation on October 31, 2020)
Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus
Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov
Tatjana: Nicole Car
Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen
Olga: Anna Goryachova
Lenski: Bogdan Volkov
Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko
Saturday, November 7th, 2020, 7 p.m.
Olga Neuwirth
ORLANDO (Presentation on December 18, 2019)
Musical director: Matthias Pintscher
Director: POLLY GRAHAM
Orlando: Kate Lindsey
Narrator: Anna Clementi
Guardian Angel: Eric Jurenas
Queen / Purity / Friend of Orlando's Child: Constance Hauman
Sasha / Chastity: Agneta oak wood
Shelmerdine / Greene: Leigh Melrose
Orlando's Child: Justian Vivian Bond
Sunday, November 8th, 2020, 7 p.m.
Charles Gounod
ROMÉO ET JULIETTE (Presentation on February 1, 2017)
Musical direction: Plácido Domingo
Production: Jürgen Flimm
Light architecture: Patrick Woodroffe
Roméo: Juan Diego Flórez
Juliette: Aida Garifullina
Stéphano: Rachel Frenkel
Tybalt: Carlos Osuna
Mercutio: Gabriel Bermúdez
Brother Laurent: Dan Paul Dumitrescu
Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 p.m. (performance on February 17, 2019)
Giacomo Puccini
TOSCA
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production: Margarethe Wallmann
Floria Tosca: Sondra Radvanovsky
Mario Cavaradossi: Piotr Beczala
Baron Scarpia: Thomas Hampson
Cesare Angelotti: Ryan Speedo Green
Sacrifice: Alexandru Moisiuc