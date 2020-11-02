Wiener Staatsoper Opens Digital Archive

From 3 to 30 November 2020, the Vienna State Opera will offer video recordings from the digital archive as a stream free of charge.

The online program is largely based on the regular schedule. Two very current productions can already be seen this week: Dmitri Tcherniakov's Eugene Onegin, recorded last Saturday, and Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci , a recording of today's performance with Roberto Alagna in the role of Canio.



The streams are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the play.wiener-staatsoper.at website. The start is always at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.





The program for the first week:



Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 7 p.m.



Piotr I. Tchaikovsky

EUGEN ONEGIN, (Presentation on October 31, 2020)

Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus

Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov



Tatjana: Nicole Car

Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen

Olga: Anna Goryachova

Lenski: Bogdan Volkov

Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko





Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 7 p.m.



Benjamin Britten

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, (showing October 2, 2019)

Musical direction: Simone Young

Production: Irina Brook



Oberon: Lawrence Zazzo

Titania: Erin Morley

Puck: Théo Touvet

Lysander: Josh Lovell

Demetrius: Rafael Fingerless

Hermia: Rachel Frenkel

Helena: Valentina Nafornita

Bottom: Peter Rose

Quince: Wolfgang Bankl

Flute: Benjamin Hulett

Snout: Thomas Ebenstein

Snug: William Thomas

Starveling: Clemens Unterreiner





Thursday, November 5, 2020, 7 p.m.



Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo

CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI (Presentation on November 2, 2020)

Musical director: Marco Armiliato

Production, stage design & costumes: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle



Santuzza: Eva-Maria Westbroek

Turiddu: Brian Hunt

Alfio: Ambrogio Maestri

Lucia: Zoryana Kushpler

Lola: Isabel Signoret



Canio (Pagliaccio): Roberto Alagna

Nedda (Colombina): Aleksandra Kurzak

Tonio (Taddeo): Ambrogio Maestri

Beppo (Arlecchino): Andrea Giovannini

Silvio: Sergey Kaydalov



Friday, November 6, 2020, 7 p.m.



Piotr I. Tchaikovsky

EUGEN ONEGIN (Presentation on October 31, 2020)

Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus

Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov



Tatjana: Nicole Car

Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen

Olga: Anna Goryachova

Lenski: Bogdan Volkov

Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko



Saturday, November 7th, 2020, 7 p.m.



Olga Neuwirth

ORLANDO (Presentation on December 18, 2019)

Musical director: Matthias Pintscher

Director: POLLY GRAHAM



Orlando: Kate Lindsey

Narrator: Anna Clementi

Guardian Angel: Eric Jurenas

Queen / Purity / Friend of Orlando's Child: Constance Hauman

Sasha / Chastity: Agneta oak wood

Shelmerdine / Greene: Leigh Melrose

Orlando's Child: Justian Vivian Bond



Sunday, November 8th, 2020, 7 p.m.



Charles Gounod

ROMÉO ET JULIETTE (Presentation on February 1, 2017)

Musical direction: Plácido Domingo

Production: Jürgen Flimm

Light architecture: Patrick Woodroffe



Roméo: Juan Diego Flórez

Juliette: Aida Garifullina

Stéphano: Rachel Frenkel

Tybalt: Carlos Osuna

Mercutio: Gabriel Bermúdez

Brother Laurent: Dan Paul Dumitrescu



Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 p.m. (performance on February 17, 2019)



Giacomo Puccini

TOSCA

Musical director: Marco Armiliato

Production: Margarethe Wallmann



Floria Tosca: Sondra Radvanovsky

Mario Cavaradossi: Piotr Beczala

Baron Scarpia: Thomas Hampson

Cesare Angelotti: Ryan Speedo Green

Sacrifice: Alexandru Moisiuc



