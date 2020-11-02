Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Wiener Staatsoper Opens Digital Archive

Article Pixel

From 3 to 30 November 2020, the Vienna State Opera will offer video recordings from the digital archive as a stream free of charge.

Nov. 2, 2020  
Wiener Staatsoper Opens Digital Archive

For the period of the temporary closure (3 to 30 November 2020 inclusive), the Vienna State Opera will offer video recordings from the digital archive as a stream free of charge.

The online program is largely based on the regular schedule. Two very current productions can already be seen this week: Dmitri Tcherniakov's Eugene Onegin, recorded last Saturday, and Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci , a recording of today's performance with Roberto Alagna in the role of Canio.

The streams are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the play.wiener-staatsoper.at website. The start is always at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.


The program for the first week:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 7 p.m.


Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
EUGEN ONEGIN, (Presentation on October 31, 2020)
Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus
Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov

Tatjana: Nicole Car
Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen
Olga: Anna Goryachova
Lenski: Bogdan Volkov
Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko

Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 7 p.m.


Benjamin Britten
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, (showing October 2, 2019)
Musical direction: Simone Young
Production: Irina Brook

Oberon: Lawrence Zazzo
Titania: Erin Morley
Puck: Théo Touvet
Lysander: Josh Lovell
Demetrius: Rafael Fingerless
Hermia: Rachel Frenkel
Helena: Valentina Nafornita
Bottom: Peter Rose
Quince: Wolfgang Bankl
Flute: Benjamin Hulett
Snout: Thomas Ebenstein
Snug: William Thomas
Starveling: Clemens Unterreiner

Thursday, November 5, 2020, 7 p.m.


Pietro Mascagni, Ruggero Leoncavallo
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI (Presentation on November 2, 2020)
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production, stage design & costumes: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

Santuzza: Eva-Maria Westbroek
Turiddu: Brian Hunt
Alfio: Ambrogio Maestri
Lucia: Zoryana Kushpler
Lola: Isabel Signoret

Canio (Pagliaccio): Roberto Alagna
Nedda (Colombina): Aleksandra Kurzak
Tonio (Taddeo): Ambrogio Maestri
Beppo (Arlecchino): Andrea Giovannini
Silvio: Sergey Kaydalov

Friday, November 6, 2020, 7 p.m.


Piotr I. Tchaikovsky
EUGEN ONEGIN (Presentation on October 31, 2020)
Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus
Direction and stage: Dmitri Tcherniakov

Tatjana: Nicole Car
Eugene Onegin: Andrè Schuen
Olga: Anna Goryachova
Lenski: Bogdan Volkov
Prince Gremin: Dimitry Ivashchenko

Saturday, November 7th, 2020, 7 p.m.


Olga Neuwirth
ORLANDO (Presentation on December 18, 2019)
Musical director: Matthias Pintscher
Director: POLLY GRAHAM

Orlando: Kate Lindsey
Narrator: Anna Clementi
Guardian Angel: Eric Jurenas
Queen / Purity / Friend of Orlando's Child: Constance Hauman
Sasha / Chastity: Agneta oak wood
Shelmerdine / Greene: Leigh Melrose
Orlando's Child: Justian Vivian Bond

Sunday, November 8th, 2020, 7 p.m.


Charles Gounod
ROMÉO ET JULIETTE (Presentation on February 1, 2017)
Musical direction: Plácido Domingo
Production: Jürgen Flimm
Light architecture: Patrick Woodroffe

Roméo: Juan Diego Flórez
Juliette: Aida Garifullina
Stéphano: Rachel Frenkel
Tybalt: Carlos Osuna
Mercutio: Gabriel Bermúdez
Brother Laurent: Dan Paul Dumitrescu

Monday, November 9, 2020, 7 p.m. (performance on February 17, 2019)


Giacomo Puccini
TOSCA
Musical director: Marco Armiliato
Production: Margarethe Wallmann

Floria Tosca: Sondra Radvanovsky
Mario Cavaradossi: Piotr Beczala
Baron Scarpia: Thomas Hampson
Cesare Angelotti: Ryan Speedo Green
Sacrifice: Alexandru Moisiuc



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Sings FUN HOME, WILD PARTY & More Tonight On The Seth Concert Series
  • 9 Beth Malone Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christina Bianco's Birdland Concert!
  • Get a Special VIP Upgrade for Beth Malone's Virtual Concert This Weekend!