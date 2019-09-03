Vienna State Opera to Fulfill Contracts With Plácido Domingo

Late last week Vienna State Opera issued a statement regarding Plácido Domingo, recently accused of sexual assault, and how he will still perform.

"I was very concerned when I learned of these allegations from the

media. I am not in a position to judge the specifics and also do not

want to play them down. At the same time, I will also not pre-judge

Plácido Domingo. Austria is a state governed by the rule of law; the facts presented to date tell me that a) no charges or police investigation currently exist against him; b) the Los Angeles Opera, where unlike the Wiener Staatsoper he plays a role in the decision-making, has launched an investigation; c) the presumption of innocence applies; and d) we know of no allegations in our area of responsibility. Indeed, Plácido Domingo is valued both artistically and as a human being by all in this house. We shall therefore honour our existing contracts with Plácido Domingo," said the Dominique Meyer, the company's director.

Late last month, BroadwayWorld reported that Domingo received a standing ovation in his first public performance since the allegations.

