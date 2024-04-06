Video: Jonathan Tetelman Sings 'Parigi! È la città dei desideri' from Met Opera's LA RONDINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as Jonathan Tetelman sings an excerpt from Ruggero’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal.

Puccini’s glittering romance LA RONDINE returns to The Met, starring soprano Angel Blue as Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his highly anticipated company debut as Ruggero.

Puccini’s bittersweet love story makes a rare Met appearance, with soprano Angel Blue starring as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his highly anticipated company debut as Ruggero, an idealistic young man who offers her an alternative to her life of excess.

Maestro Speranza Scappucci conducts Nicolas Joël’s glittering 1920s staging, which transports audiences from the heart of Parisian nightlife to a dreamy vision of the French Riviera. In their Met debuts, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov complete the sterling cast as Lisette and Prunier.