Article Pixel Mar. 2, 2020  

Verdi's OTELLO In 45 Minutes Will Be Performed Tonight at Merkin Hall

Come hear Verdi's OTELLO PRE-formed in excerpts by Metropolitan Opera tenor, Errin Duane Brooks and PREFORMANCES host, soprano Allison Charney with pianist Craig Ketter and narration by veteran actor of stage and screen - Jordan Charney. TONIGHT @7pm at Merkin Hall.

Also on the program is Principal Flutist of the Orchestra of St. Luke's - Elizabeth Mann - performing music by Chopin, Délibes and Vasks.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Tjrofr



