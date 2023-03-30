Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vancouver Opera To Conclude 2022-2023 Season With A New Production Of Richard Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Mar. 30, 2023  

Vancouver Opera will complete its successful 2022-2023 season with The Flying Dutchman. Written by one of the world's greatest operatic composers, Richard Wagner, this production will delight opera enthusiasts and casual fans alike. In a stunning new production conceived by director Brian Deedrick (Turnadot) for Vancouver Opera, The Flying Dutchman features the magnificent music of Wagner performed by a stellar international cast, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra & Chorus led by maestro Leslie Dala (Orfeo ed Euridice).

Based on a European maritime legend, The Flying Dutchman tells the haunting story of a man cursed to wander the seas for eternity, and a woman whose self-sacrifice is his only chance at redemption. This tragic love story is the composer's first masterpiece.

"Having a new interpretation of one of Wagner's most dynamic works ending our season is very fitting," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "This season we have delighted our audiences with compelling productions. The theatre has been filled with returning opera fans and our productions have engaged a new generation of operagoers. The creativity going into this production is sure to entice fans of Wagner and those seeking an operatic adventure. Our creative team, being led by Brian Deedrick, is building a magical and fantastical world through projection, costumes and lighting."

Cast in the role of The Dutchman is Greg Dahl, last seen at Vancouver Opera in Cavalleria Rusticana and Otello. Making their Vancouver Opera debuts are Marjorie Owens as Senta, Richard Wiegold as Daland and Wookyung Kim as Erik. Last seen at Vancouver Opera in Faust, La Bohème and The Merry Widow, Scott Rumble is Steuermann. Last seen as Buttercup at Vancouver Opera's in H.M.S. Pinafore, Megan Latham is Mary.

"A feast of music, sight and sound, there is absolutely nothing like Wagner's early masterpiece (and my favourite), The Flying Dutchman," said director Brian Deedrick. "My third time out, I'm really excited to be working with a whole new team of designers and singers to bring this wildly-different new production to Vancouver audiences. Longing, love, obsession, death, destruction and hints of the supernatural, all wrapped up in some of the most glorious music ever written-I mean, how can you NOT fall in love with DUTCHMAN? And whether it's you're first or fifty-first time, what with the big stories, big pictures and big music, how can you not fall in love with OPERA!"

The creative team for The Flying Dutchman includes projection designer Wlad Woyno, lighting designer Gerald King, costumer designer Erik Teague and scenic designer Craig Alfredson. The team is joined by assistant director Sawyer Craig, assistant lighting designer Jamie Sweeney, and Women in Musical Leadership Participant Assistant Jennifer Tung. Sets and props were created and built by Vancouver Opera. Costumes are courtesy of Glimmerglass Opera.

Single tickets for The Flying Dutchman start at $50 and are available now through the Vancouver Opera box office online or at 604-683-0222. For more information about the 2023-2024 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca. The Flying Dutchman is sung in German with English SURTITLES projected above the stage.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services, and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera's season sponsor is BMO. The Flying Dutchman production sponsor is Vancouver Opera Guild. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

The Flying Dutchman

by Richard Wagner

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sung in German with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, April 29, 7:30PM

Thursday, May 4, 7:30PM

Sunday, May 7, 2PM

IMAGE CREDIT: 2022-2023 season artwork by Hanna Barczyk

ABOUT VANCOUVER OPERA

Vancouver Opera creates extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire, and entertain the community through voice, music and theatre. Vancouver Opera is the second largest professional opera company in Canada and is regarded worldwide for its fine mainstage productions, country-leading education programs, and innovative community programs. Learn more at www.vancouveropera.ca.




March 30, 2023

