VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for STALLONE: FRANK, THAT IS

An inside look into the fascinating life, career and survival of the most unknown famous entertainer in Hollywood Frank Stallone has seen it all. Frank Stallone has done it all. But, who is Frank Stallone?

Watch the trailer below!

You know the name, now discover the Grammy and Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, musician and actor who has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years, all the while living in a giant shadow.

Often regarded as "Rocky's brother" and long living in Sylvester Stallone's giant shadow, Frank Stallone has spent more than 50 years carving out a career as a multi-faceted entertainer.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You