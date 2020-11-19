VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHICO BON BON AND THE VERY BERRY HOLIDAY

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster. Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday arrives on Netflix December 3!

Watch the trailer below!

