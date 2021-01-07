VIDEO: Watch Pablo, a Once-Stray Dog From Italy, Sing Opera

Andrea Peters found Pablo, a starving and flea-ridden dog, in Italy in 2012. Now, videos of Pablo are circulating on the internet because of his love for opera, CBC reports.

Peters had always been an opera fan, but she was in shock when Pablo started to howl along to the music. At first she thought it may be bothering his ears.

"I came up into my bedroom, closed the door just enough so that it would partially open. Then I sat on my bed with the music on. And he was downstairs," she said. "He literally ran up the stairs, pushed open the door, jumped on my bed and started singing with me."

Now, the pair sings together often.

"He's very camera shy, though," Peters said. "If he sees that you're watching him, he might, you know, give you the side eye ... like stage fright or something. And then he won't perform."

Check out a video of Pablo singing below and read more on CBC.