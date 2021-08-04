VIDEO: Watch Act II Duet From Royal Opera's DON CARLOS

The Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance is a chance to discover the stars of tomorrow. Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, performing the role of Élisabeth, and Andrés Presno, performing the role of Don Carlos, sing a duet from Act II of Don Carlos as part of the Jette Parker Young Artists Summer Performance 2021.

The full concert is now streaming here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/jette-parker-young-artists-summer-performance/videos/jpya-summer-performance

Celebrate our Jette Parker Young Artists as they draw their year to a close with the annual summer performance. Spot stars of the future and enjoy a showcase of musical and creative works from our singers, conductors and stage directors and répétiteurs.

Isabelle Kettle returns to direct excerpts from some of the greatest operas after her recent success directing Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins and Mahagonny Songspiel for online audiences in April. Andrés Presno performs the title role in Verdi's Don Carlos, Michael Papadopoulos conducts mezzo-soprano Stephanie Wake-Edwards and tenor Filipe Manu in a duet from Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia. Alexandra Lowe and Egor Zhuravskii become the ever passionate lovers in the balcony scene from Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, and the performance culminates with Act I scene ii of Verdi's Falstaff featuring all current Jette Parker Young Artists (see full cast information for all artists featured) and Former Jette Parker Young Artist Gyula Nagy.

The Jette Parker Young Artists are joined by guest conductors Sir Mark Elder and Richard Hetherington in the pit with The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.