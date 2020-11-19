VIDEO: Rock, Opera, and Classical Stars Release 'Roxanne'/CARMEN Mashup

If there is one positive outcome from the current pandemic, it definitely has been creativity. The cast members of the much anticipated music fusion extravaganza, Rock Me Amadeus, took advantage of the deserted streets of New York City and an old abandoned castle in Ireland by using them as the backdrop for their debut music video, "Roxanne/Carmen".

The video features rock vocalists Toby Rand and Tony Vincent along with acclaimed opera singer Alyson Cambridge, performing their unique mashup of "Roxanne" by The Police and the legendary aria "Habanera" from the classic opera Carmen by Georges Bizet. Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt and Guitarist Tony Bruno (who also arranged the song) add their dramatic flair with their instrumental performances.

Rock Me Amadeus is a new show currently slated to open in Summer 2021 (dates and venues TBD). Co-created and produced by Alyson Cambridge and Tony Bruno, the show combines classical music, opera and classic rock and pop songs performed by some of the top musicians in the industry.

The video was shot at various locations throughout NYC -- Central Park, Riverside Park, Upper West Side, Times Square and Brooklyn -- as well as in downtown LA and Ireland. The video shows Cambridge as the Roxanne/Carmen character with Toby Rand and Tony Vincent as her would-be lovers who are anguished and conflicted by her choice to be a "woman of the night." They think about what was or could have been with her in another time and circumstance. Ultimately, she chooses neither man, and chooses to turn on the red light.

Cambridge says about the video, "Our main goal in making this video was partly to tell a story, but also to show the band members in a cool, sexy and authentic way that not only represents our 'characters' but also our personalities and styles in real life and as performers. Showing Tony Bruno and Máiréad as the juxtaposition of the rock vs. classical worlds was also very important to us. The process of making the video was REALLY fun and, in the midst of a pandemic no less, so great to be together creating something musically and visually exciting that represents who and what Rock Me Amadeus is all about!"

For announcements on the future opening and show dates for Rock Me Amadeus, go to RockMeAmadeusLive.com.

