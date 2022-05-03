VIDEO: New Trailer For The Metropolitan Opera's New, Modern-Day Production of Donizetti's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

The Metropolitan Opera presents an audacious new production of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, which moves the Bel Canto masterpiece from 18th-century Scotland to a present-day town in the American Rust Belt, with nine performances now through May 21, 2022.

Australian film, theater, and opera director Simon Stone makes his Met debut with this bold staging. In the tale of a young woman from a struggling family who is forced by her brother to marry for money-leading to dire consequences-Stone finds parallels to socioeconomic problems in modern America.

Two of today's most brilliant and in-demand Bel Canto singers make notable Met role debuts in the new production: soprano Nadine Sierra is Lucia, who is in a downward spiral because of the coercive men in her life, and tenor Javier Camarena is her secret lover, Edgardo. Conductor Riccardo Frizza leads a cast that also features baritone Artur RuciÅ„ski as Lucia's controlling brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo. Joining Stone's creative team are set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designers Alice Babidge and Blanca AÃ±Ã³n, lighting designer James Farncombe, projection designer Luke Halls, and choreographer Sara Erde. Lucia di Lammermoor is a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera and LA Opera.

Lucia di Lammermoor Worldwide Broadcasts in Cinema, Radio, and Online

The performance of Don Carlos on Saturday, May 21, will be transmitted live to cinemas around the globe as part of The Met: Live in HD series and broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

The April 26 and May 2 performances will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 355. The April 26 performance will also be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.