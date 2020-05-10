VIDEO: Metropolitan Opera Chorus Launches Fundraiser to Help Met Opera Artists

When the Metropolitan Opera canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, it left hundreds of Met artists unemployed, with no hope of finding other opportunities to recoup lost wages.

Met Chorus Artists, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit run by members of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus, feels compelled to help their colleagues heading towards financial crisis.

The company has started a fundraising campaign to raise money for all Met Opera AGMA members (dancers, soloists, stage managers, full-time and extra choristers, staff performers, and stage directors). The goal is to help bridge the financial gap between now and when the Met is finally able to reopen.

If you are able, the Met invites you to participate in the fundraising drive and to donate what you can.

Watch the announcement video for the campaign below!

To donate, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/met-artists-need-your-help or http://www.metchorusartists.com/mca-inc-fundraiser.





