VIDEO: Get a First Look at (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS At The Atlanta Opera

In four performances in spring 2022, The Atlanta Opera will present the Southeast premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (April 30-May 8), the opera that won Mason Bates and Mark Campbell a 2019 Grammy Award, in a new production from General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.

Watch the trailer below!

An important new addition to the contemporary canon, after receiving its world premiere in Santa Fe, Bates and Campbell's opera was acclaimed at Seattle Opera (Washington Post), where it went on to become the most popular work in that company's 58-year history.

Co-produced with Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Austin Opera, and soon headed also to the Utah Symphony and Canada's Calgary Opera, Zvulun's inspired new treatment of Steve Jobs is just the second to date, reaffirming The Atlanta Opera's standing as "one of the most exciting opera companies in America" (Opera Wire).

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs follows the visionary Apple co-founder as he looks back on his life and career and confronts his own mortality.



Smaller companies and concert halls are often unable to mount important new operas. To better meet their needs, Zvulun's economical new staging of Steve Jobs is intimate in scale and streamlined for ease of travel. As a result, the production is already slated to bow not only in Atlanta but also at Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Austin Opera, Calgary Opera, the Utah Symphony and beyond. Having already seen original productions of Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Silent Night and William Bolcom and Mark Campbell's Dinner at 8 mounted at Ireland's Wexford Festival Opera, and of Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally's Dead Man Walking at the Israeli Opera, The Atlanta Opera is fast becoming a leading driver of contemporary American work onto the international stage.

