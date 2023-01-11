Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Javier Camarena in L'ELISIR D'AMORE

Get a first look at the production below.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Watch as Javier Camarena sings excerpts from Nemorino's arias in Acts I and II in the final dress rehearsal. The production is directed by Bartlett Sher and conducted by Michele Gamba.

Donizetti's heartwarming comedy stars some of today's most celebrated bel canto singers as the spunky landowner and the hapless peasant in search of love. Radiant sopranos Golda Schultz and Aleksandra Kurzak alternate as Adina, trading barbs and embraces with tenors Javier Camarena and Xabier Anduaga, in his Met debut, as Nemorino. Italian maestro Michele Gamba also makes his company debut conducting Bartlett Sher's madcap staging, which features baritones Davide Luciano and Joshua Hopkins as the swaggering Sgt. Belcore and baritone Ambrogio Maestri and bass-baritone Alex Esposito as the lovable huckster Dr. Dulcamara.

L'Elisir d'Amore has been among the most consistently popular operatic comedies for almost two centuries. The story deftly combines comic archetypes with a degree of genuine character development rare in works of this type. Its ending is as much a foregone conclusion as it would be in a romantic comedy film today-the joy is in the journey, and Donizetti created one of his most instantly appealing scores for this ride.

What separates L'Elisir d'Amore from dozens of charming comedies composed around the same time is not only the superiority of its hit numbers but the overall consistency of its music. It represents the best of the bel canto tradition that reigned in Italian opera in the early 19th century-from funny patter songs to rich ensembles to wrenching melody in the solos, most notably the tenor's show-stopping "Una furtiva lagrima" in Act II. Its variations between major and minor keys in the climaxes are one of opera's savviest depictions of a character's dawning consciousness.







New Production Of Giordanos FEDORA Marks 150th The Met: Live In HD Transmission Photo
New Production Of Giordano's FEDORA Marks 150th The Met: Live In HD Transmission
Following its Met premiere on New Year's Eve, David McVicar's critically acclaimed new production of Giordano's Fedora, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Piotr Beczała, is broadcast live to selected cinemas across the UK on Saturday 14th January, at 5.55pm GMT, as part of The Met: Live in HD series. 
Review: O’Halloran Double-Bill Brings Complex Emotions to the Surface at PROTOTYPE Photo
Review: O’Halloran Double-Bill Brings Complex Emotions to the Surface at PROTOTYPE
A powerful double bill by Irish composer Emma O’Halloran, to libretti by her playwright uncle, Mark O’Halloran, deals with disappointment, connection and heartbreak--and what makes people tick. You know, 'the usual.'
Mozarts DON GIOVANNI Announced At The Atlanta Opera Photo
Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Announced At The Atlanta Opera
A new staging of Don Giovanni, the famed opera by Mozart with a libretto by Lorenzo DaPonte, performed by a cast of top international singers, comes to The Atlanta Opera and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in January.
Josephine Korda Announced For Opera Norths Female Conductor Traineeship 2022-23 Photo
Josephine Korda Announced For Opera North's Female Conductor Traineeship 2022-23
Opera North has announced Joséphine Korda as its 2022-23 Female Conductor Trainee. She takes up the intensive 9-week scheme at the Leeds-based company while studying for her masters at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. 

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORAVideo: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORA
January 3, 2023

Get a first look at The Met Opera's new production of Fedora in all new videos!
VIDEO: Cast of Signature Theatre's INTO THE WOODS Rehearses Title SongVIDEO: Cast of Signature Theatre's INTO THE WOODS Rehearses Title Song
October 26, 2022

Get a first look at the company of Signature Theatre's Into the Woods performing the title song from the show in rehearsal. The production will be directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and will be the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLSVIDEO: Get A First Look At Paramount Theatre's DREAMGIRLS
September 13, 2022

The Paramount Theatre launches its 11th Broadway Series with Dreamgirls, August 31-October 16, 2022. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington StageVIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington Stage
August 15, 2022

Get a first look at Barrington Stage Company's new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. See photos from the production below!
VIDEO: See A New Trailer For THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue TheatreVIDEO: See A New Trailer For THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue Theatre
August 11, 2022

Get a first look at a new trailer for The 5th Avenue Theatre's The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation. Playing September 10 - October 2, 2022, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, which is the first production in the 2022/23 Season and the 26th new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre. 
share