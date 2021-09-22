VIDEO: Get A First Look At IL TRAVATORE At LA Opera - Streaming 10/3 and 10/6

LA Opera is back in a big way: an epic new-to-LA production of this ever-popular tale of revenge, dangerous passions and fatal mistakes. Two brothers find themselves fighting on opposite sides of a war...and for the love of the same woman.

Verdi virtuoso James Conlon conducts a world-class cast to bring all the high-stakes drama and soaring melodies to life, including the thunderous "Anvil Chorus." Join us as the curtain rises again.

All tickets now on sale below and include our ticket guarantee: should anything change and you don't feel comfortable joining us, we'll be happy to exchange or refund your tickets free of charge. Save more when you purchase a 2021/22 subscription package.

Important COVID-19 Audience Policy Update:

LA Opera has adopted a temporary vaccination-only policy in addition to requiring masks. These guidelines will be in effect beginning September 1, 2021 and will end as soon as they are deemed no longer necessary. Please click here to review all protocols.

New Breathe Easy Section

Pending availability, LA Opera has made some seats available in certain sections where the seat next to you and your party could be blocked off. Seats in our Breathe Easy Section are extremely limited and available only by calling the Box Office at 213.972.8001.

Watch Il Trovatore Live from Home:

LA Opera will be offering two live streamed performances of Il Trovatore for audience members who are unable to attend an in-person performance, or prefer to watch from their home at this time. As these two performances will be live streamed from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, they will not be able to be re-watched. Access to these performances is $30 per person, available by clicking on the links below:

Oct 3rd: https://tickets.laopera.org/booking/production/bestavailable/5973

Oct 6th: https://tickets.laopera.org/booking/production/bestavailable/5974