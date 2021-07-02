VIDEO: Danielle de Niese Performs 'Musetta's Waltz' in Royal Opera House's LA BOHEME

The Royal Opera House has released a clip of Danielle de Niese as Musetta performs 'Quando m'en vo' (Musetta's Waltz) from Puccini's opera La bohème.

Watch on demand until 25 July: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/la-boheme/videos/la-boheme

Puccini's opera of passion, friendship and heartbreak is one of the best-loved operas worldwide. Richard Jones's recent production for The Royal Opera, adapted to accommodate safety regulations, perfectly captures the vulnerability of youth amid the harshness and glamour of a big city. Atmospheric designs by Stewart Laing evoke both the poverty of the bohemians' attic home and the splendour of Paris's shopping arcades on Christmas Eve.

The opera blends tragedy and comedy, the soulful and the spirited, into a powerful encapsulation of the intenseness of life's experiences.