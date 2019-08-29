VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Singer Emanne Beasha Stuns With Operatic Voice on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Emanne Beasha received the renown Golden Buzzer for her first performance on America's Got Talent and this next performance only proves why. On August 27, Beasha performed a beautiful rendition of "Ebben," leaving the audience and judges stunned.

Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell returns to the judges' panel along with Howie Mandel. Also joining the panel this year are two fresh faces - award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and Emmy Award-winning choreographer, actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough. Terry Crews, who made a big splash as the host of the inaugural series "America's Got Talent: The Champions" earlier this year, joins as host for "America's Got Talent." With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.

Watch the amazing video below!





