Thierry Fischer Conducts Stravinsky & Pergolesi In Latest USUO: On Demand Streamed Performance

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera continues performances from its digital stage with Music Director Thierry Fischer conducting the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera Resident Artists and bass-baritone Seth Keeton in performing Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" and selections from Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater." This latest release is offered today through April 23, 2021 for on-demand streaming through USUO: On Demand, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's streaming portal. For more information and to access the concert, visit https://usuo.org/on-demand/.

"Stabat Mater" is one of Pergolesi's most celebrated sacred works, achieving great popularity after the composer's death. The text is a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary, portraying her suffering as Jesus Christ's mother during his crucifixion, and is a timely work as Christians begin to observe the Easter season. Utah Opera Resident Artists Julia Gershkoff and Edith Grossman perform with the orchestra.

In his ballet "Pulcinella," Stravinsky uses themes from 18th century composer Giovanni Pergolesi while incorporating his own modern harmonies and rhythms. Traditionally presented as a one-act ballet, "Pulcinella" marked the beginning of Stravinky's neoclassical period. Vocalists Edith Grossman, Daniel O'Hearn and Seth Keeton perform the vocal parts in piece, which is based on an 18th-century play, "Quatre Polichinelles semblables" ("Four identical Pulcinellas").

Stravinsky once said: "'Pulcinella' was my discovery of the past, the epiphany through which the whole of my late work became possible. It was a backward look, of course-the first of many love affairs in that direction-but it was a look in the mirror, too."

This is the second Masterworks Series concert to be featured on USUO: On Demand and the first with Music Director Thierry Fischer. The first Masterworks Series stream was available on the platform until February 13 with Israeli guest conductor Asher Fisch leading the Utah Symphony in Richard Strauss' "Metamorphosen" and Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony No. 3 in his orchestra debut. Utah Opera also presented an all-aria concert stream entitled, "Light on the Horizon," which featured themes of hope and optimism and was available through March 14.

In October, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera launched USUO: On Demand, online concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to chamber programs to full Utah Symphony Masterworks Series concerts. Performances are available for on-demand streaming for 30 days.

In late February, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced the return of audiences to live performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre starting March 25 through the remainder of the spring season. Six different Masterworks concert programs and a May opera production are planned as live performances featuring shorter programs that require fewer musicians to allow for greater physical distancing between artists. The frequency of performances has increased due to the reduced capacity for each performance.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera presented more than 30 live performances with audience from September 2020 through November 2020 before the venues were closed due to increased Covid-19 cases in the community. During the closure, the orchestra continued rehearsals and recorded performances from December through March to be released through USUO: On Demand.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced plans to resume full-scale performances with audiences beginning in September 2021.

PROGRAM

Utah Symphony presents

Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" and Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater"

Streaming On Demand through April 23, 2021

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Julia Gershkoff, soprano

Edith Grossman, mezzo-soprano

Daniel O'Hearn, tenor

Seth Keeton, bass-baritone

PERGOLESI: Selections from "Stabat Mater"

1. Stabat mater dolorosa

2. Cuius animam gementem

3. O quam tristis afflicta

4. Quae maerebat et dolebat

8. Fac, ut ardeat cor meum

9. Sancta mater, istud agas

11. Inflammatus et accensus

12. Quando corpus morietur & Amen

STRAVINSKY: "Pulcinella"

Tickets are $10 from March 25 through March 30 and increase to $15 starting on March 31. Utah Symphony subscribers can continue to access $10 tickets after the price increase by logging into their USUO.org account.

Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price, if they desire, to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

Tickets can be purchased at usuo.org/on-demand or by calling (801) 533-6683.