The OPRL to Present Revival of CESAR FRANCK'S OPERA HULDA

The OPRL is set to stage CÉSAR FRANCK'S OPERA HULDA. Given in concert version in its entirety, this extremely rare work is typical of "French grand opera". Its medieval Scandinavian plot, full of bloody twists and turns, will be served by an ideal cast under the direction of Gergely Madaras at the Salle Philharmonique de Liège on May 15, before concerts in Namur and Paris and a recording.

The Orchester Philharmonique Royal de Liège is offering a real recreation for the bicentenary of the birth of César Franck, in co-production with the Palazzetto Bru Zane and in collaboration with the Opéra Royal de Wallonie - Liège . Given for the first time in a concert version in its entirety, the opera Hulda by César Franck (1882-1885) is one of the composer's most unjustly forgotten masterpieces, admired worldwide for its instrumental music but also composer of operas of major interest.

Hulda is a romantic drama set in the ruthless world of the Vikings. Sensational and dramatic work, cultivating theatrical twists, sensual, filled with lyrical flights and refined timbre alloys, the work is Franck's third opera and confirms the composer's dramatic force to the delight of music lovers. lyrical art.

Thanks to the cooperation of the OPRL and the Palazzetto Bru Zane - Center for French Romantic Music, the Musical Director of the OPRL, Gergely Madaras, will have at his disposal an ideal and prestigious cast: Jennifer Holloway in the title role, Véronique People, Judith Van Wanroij, Edgaras Montvidas, etc. A distribution all the more precious as the microphones will immortalize Hulda in the "French Opera" collection of the Bru Zane Label. This institution based in Venice aims to promote the rediscovery of the French musical heritage of the great 19th century ( 1780-1920 ) by giving it the influence it deserves through multiple productions. The OPRL and the Palazzetto Bru Zane thus contribute in a major way to the very recent rehabilitation of the work, by trying to bring the greatest care to the Franckian idioms: beauty of the voices, energy of the tempi, quality of French, valorization of the choral dimension...

Three concerts are offered: in Liège (Salle Philharmonique, Sunday May 15 at 4 p.m., concert also recorded by MEZZO and Musiq'3), Namur (Concert Hall, Tuesday May 17 at 8 p.m.) and at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, at the opening of the Palazzetto Bru Zane Paris Festival, on Wednesday June 1 at 7:30 p.m. From Liège to Paris, it is the recognition of the most important lyrical work of Franck, in his city of birth and in his city of adoption.

Sunday May 15, 2022 | 4 p.m.

Liège, Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 8 p.m.

Namur, Concert Hall

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Paris, Theater des Champs-Élysées