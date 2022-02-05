The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Host Heartbeat Opera's FIDELIO

Performances of the Heartbeat Opera's adaptation of Beethoven's Fidelio are to be held at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium on Thursday, February 10, 7 pm, Saturday, February 12, 7 pm, and Sunday, February 13, 2 pm.



A Black activist is wrongfully incarcerated. His wife, Leah, disguises herself to infiltrate the system and free him. But when injustice reigns, one woman's grit may not be enough to save her love.



This daring adaptation places Beethoven's masterpiece in the time of Black Lives Matter, featuring the voices of more than 100 incarcerated singers and 70 volunteers from six prison choirs: Oakdale Community Choir, KUJI Men's Chorus, UBUNTU Men's Chorus, HOPE Thru Harmony Women's Choir, East Hill Singers, and Voices of Hope.



Ticket buyers for the February 10 performance are invited to stay for a post-show discussion on prison reform and the abolition movement with social justice advocates Donna Hylton and Charity Chandler-Cole.

The production features music by Ludwig van Beethoven, an original libretto by Joseph Sonnleithner and Georg Friedrich Treitschke, and is adapted and directed by Ethan Heard. The music is arranged and directed by Daniel Schlosberg, with New English dialogue by Marcus Scott and Ethan Heard.

The cast features Derrell Acon as Roc, Victoria Lawal as Marcy, Curtis Bannister as Stan, Kelly Griffin as Leah/Lee, and Corey McKern as Pizarro.



Seating for this performance will be socially distanced. The suggested age for this performance is 12 and up.



Tickets start at $25 and include Museum admission. For tickets and more information, click here.