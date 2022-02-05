Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Host Heartbeat Opera's FIDELIO

pixeltracker

The adaptation is set during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Feb. 5, 2022  
The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Host Heartbeat Opera's FIDELIO

Performances of the Heartbeat Opera's adaptation of Beethoven's Fidelio are to be held at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium on Thursday, February 10, 7 pm, Saturday, February 12, 7 pm, and Sunday, February 13, 2 pm.

A Black activist is wrongfully incarcerated. His wife, Leah, disguises herself to infiltrate the system and free him. But when injustice reigns, one woman's grit may not be enough to save her love.

This daring adaptation places Beethoven's masterpiece in the time of Black Lives Matter, featuring the voices of more than 100 incarcerated singers and 70 volunteers from six prison choirs: Oakdale Community Choir, KUJI Men's Chorus, UBUNTU Men's Chorus, HOPE Thru Harmony Women's Choir, East Hill Singers, and Voices of Hope.

Ticket buyers for the February 10 performance are invited to stay for a post-show discussion on prison reform and the abolition movement with social justice advocates Donna Hylton and Charity Chandler-Cole.

The production features music by Ludwig van Beethoven, an original libretto by Joseph Sonnleithner and Georg Friedrich Treitschke, and is adapted and directed by Ethan Heard. The music is arranged and directed by Daniel Schlosberg, with New English dialogue by Marcus Scott and Ethan Heard.

The cast features Derrell Acon as Roc, Victoria Lawal as Marcy, Curtis Bannister as Stan, Kelly Griffin as Leah/Lee, and Corey McKern as Pizarro.

Seating for this performance will be socially distanced. The suggested age for this performance is 12 and up.

Tickets start at $25 and include Museum admission. For tickets and more information, click here.


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Influential Women in Jazz' Will Be Performed at Technopolis20 This Week
  • The Night Of The Ad Eaters Comes to the Rialto Theatre This Month
  • Folk Music Band Santouto and The Laila Choir to Present Traditional Music Concert
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?