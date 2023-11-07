The Met & The Apollo to Present Free Simulcast Of X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X Hosted by Angela Bassett

The influential opera, which had its world premiere in 1986, appears in a new staging by Tony-nominated director of Slave Play Robert O'Hara.

Nov. 07, 2023

The Metropolitan Opera and The Apollo announced a free simulcast of Anthony Davis's groundbreaking opera X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X on Saturday, November 18, at 12:55PM. This marks the Met's first live opera stream into The Apollo, and approximately 1,200 seats in the historic theater will be available; registration is required.  

“This inaugural livestream to The Apollo is important at a time when we are attempting to broaden our audiences,” said Peter Gelb, the Met's Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager.

 

“The Apollo is thrilled to be partnering with the Metropolitan Opera to bring the legendary opera X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X directly to the Harlem community where Malcolm's presence continues to vibrate throughout our buildings, sidewalks, and streets. Two iconic institutions coming together to uplift this powerful work in homage to one of our greatest Black leaders, while making it accessible to the people who live in the historic neighborhood where Malcolm X found his voice, is no better manifestation of the values and mission of The Apollo,” said Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of The Apollo.

The influential opera, which had its world premiere in 1986, appears in a new staging by Tony-nominated director of Slave Play Robert O'Hara, who imagines Malcolm as an everyman whose story transcends space and time. With a libretto by Thulani Davis and story by Christopher Davis, the opera explores how one man's fight to define his life on his own terms becomes a battle cry for justice for an entire people.

Conductor Kazem Abdullah conducts the newly revised score, which features a layered, jazz-inflected setting for this powerful historical drama. The cast stars Grammy Award–winning baritone Will Liverman, who triumphed in the 2021 Met premiere of Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones, as Malcolm, alongside soprano Leah Hawkins as both his mother, Louise, and wife, Betty; mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis as his sister Ella; bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as his brother Reginald; and tenor Victor Ryan Robertson as Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad.

Led by O'Hara, the creative team also includes set designer Clint Ramos, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Alex Jainchill, projection designer Yee Eun Nam, wig designer Mia Neal, and choreographer Rickey Tripp—all in their Met debuts.

The simulcast will be presented by award-winning actress Angela Bassett. Bassett starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz, alongside Denzel Washington as Malcolm, in the 1992 film Malcolm X. She will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conduct interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.

For more information and to register for the event, go to apollotheater.org.




