Utah Opera's Thaïs to Conclude the 2023-24 Season

Utah Opera pulls out all the stops for the final performance of the 2023-24 season with the epic tale of Massenet’s Thaïs. Guided by the masterful hand of Italian director Andrea Cigni, audiences are invited to the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre for five delightful performances where passion and spirituality collide in a breathtaking display of operatic splendor. With a sensational cast, a partnership with Repertory Dance Theatre, lavish costumes, and the haunting strains of Massenet's evocative score, Utah Opera's production of Thaïs promises an unforgettable experience.



Set against the backdrop of ancient Egypt, Thaïs tells the captivating tale of Athanaël, a devout monk, whose encounter with the beautiful courtesan Thaïs sparks a journey of spiritual and emotional awakening. This grand opera explores themes of love, desire, and redemption as Athanaël strives to save Thaïs's soul from the temptations of her hedonistic lifestyle. As they embark on a journey of salvation, both characters are confronted with profound questions of faith and morality. In the climactic finale we see who is truly pure of heart and the nature of salvation revealed.



At the heart of Utah Opera's production of Thaïs shines soprano Nicole Heaston, embodying the enigmatic allure and ethereal grace of the titular character. Renowned for her mastery of roles demanding both vocal agility and emotional depth, Heaston's portrayal of Thaïs will be nothing short of captivating. With a voice that soars effortlessly from the tender depths of longing to the celestial heights of salvation, Heaston's interpretation will breathe life into Massenet's iconic heroine, infusing each aria with an intoxicating blend of passion and vulnerability.



A227C201 “Massenet’s Thaïs is a piece the Utah Opera has never performed before and bringing it to life here on our stage has been an endeavor of almost eight years,” says Christopher McBeth, Utah Opera Artistic Director. “Part of the reason is that you need a cast that can pull it off. In fact, the title role has been reserved, really, for the most remarkable artists of our generation—and Nicole easily makes that rank.”



Heaston shares the stage with a talented cast of returning and debuting artists. Baritone Troy Cook will portray the religiously upright Athanaël, while tenor Dominick Valdés-Chenes will step into the role of the charming Nicias (both male leads are Utah Opera Resident Artist alumni). Bass-baritone Seth Keeton plays the character Palémon, soprano Katrina Galka will make her debut performance with Utah Opera as La Charmeuse, and mezzo-soprano Aubrey Adams-McMillan will play Albine. Current Utah Opera Resident Artists Jasmine Rodriguez and Sarah Scofield will portray the characters of Crobyle and Myrtale, respectively. Utah Opera Resident Artist Tshilidzi Ndou will play the role of Servant.

Leading the Utah Symphony is conductor Steven White with Concertmaster Madeline Adkins performing the beloved Méditation. This violin solo holds considerable importance within the opera as it serves as a pivotal moment of reflection and introspection. The poignant melody returns throughout the opera, providing a moment of respite for both performers and audience members alike. Its hauntingly beautiful melody captures the emotional essence of the opera and underscores key thematic elements such as longing, redemption, and spiritual transformation—and it has become so popular that it is often performed as a standalone concert piece. Adkins will be joined by the musicians of Utah Symphony and Utah Opera chorus in this symphonic intermezzo.



Utah Opera’s production of Thaïs promises to be a true spectacle of French grand opera, immersing audiences in a world of opulence and grandeur. It's worth noting that this performance will utilize the same costumes and sets from the acclaimed Minnesota Opera production. However, this will be the final time all these assets are on stage for audiences to witness, as they will be retired following Utah Opera’s performance.



With a large complement of Utah Symphony orchestra members providing a rich musical tapestry, together with an impressive ensemble of 40 members from the Utah Opera Chorus, and the stunning costumes and sets provided, this upcoming production brings a new level of grandeur to the stage. Adding to the visual feast are dancers from Utah's renowned Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT). Just as the opera artists embody the storytelling of the artform with their voices, the dancers support the story through movement. Their participation will further elevate the production with expressive and extended choreography sequences, adding an extra layer of visual splendor to this epic tale.



The entire 2023-24 Utah Opera season has centered around the theme of love—and in this season finale, the opera takes the opportunity to showcase its resounding love for the community, by offering audiences this one-of-a-kind production that brings together gorgeous music, grandiose theatre, and breathtaking dance. From the resplendent sets to the intricately designed costumes, every aspect of Massenet’s Thaïs has been meticulously crafted to create a sensational conclusion to the love story of this season.





