The Met Announces Week 15 Schedule Of Nightly Met Opera Streams
The Met has announced the Week 15 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Highlights include the Met's classic 1991 telecast of Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, with Kathleen Battle and Luciano Pavarotti, John Adams's Doctor Atomic starring Gerald Finley, and Massenet's Manon, with Lisette Oropesa in the title role.
All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.
Here is the schedule for Week 15:
Monday, June 22
Verdi's La Traviata
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson. Transmitted live on March 11, 2017.
Tuesday, June 23
John Adams's Doctor Atomic
Conducted by Alan Gilbert; starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, Richard Paul Fink, Eric Owens. Transmitted live on November 8, 2008.
Wednesday, June 24
Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila
Conducted by Sir Mark Elder; starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna. Transmitted live on October 20, 2018.
Thursday, June 25
Massenet's Manon
Conducted by Maurizio Benini; starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, and Artur Ruciński. Transmitted live on October 26, 2019.
Friday, June 26
Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore
Conducted by James Levine; starring Kathleen Battle, Luciano Pavarotti, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara. Transmitted live on November 16, 1991.
Saturday, June 27
Massenet's Cendrillon
Conducted by Bertrand de Billy; starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, and Stephanie Blythe. Transmitted live on April 28, 2018.
Sunday, June 28
Mozart's Die Zauberflöte
Conducted by James Levine; starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape. Transmitted live on October 14, 2017.