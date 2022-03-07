The Met Announces A CONCERT FOR UKRAINE

The Metropolitan Opera announced today A Concert for Ukraine on Monday, March 14, at 6:00pm ET, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leading the Met Orchestra and Chorus, featuring a roster of star soloists. The special concert will offer solidarity for Ukrainian citizens under attack, with all ticket sales and proceeds supporting relief efforts in the country.

In announcing the special concert, Met General Manager Peter Gelb said, "The Met and its artists, led by Yannick, wish to lend our support to the innocent victims of Ukraine, whose lives have been torn asunder. We hope the power of our performance will provide some measure of artistic solace, while helping to inspire empathetic people around the world to make donations."

"Music truly has the power to heal, and I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine," said Maestro Nézet-Séguin. "In times of crisis, it is so important that artists unite and provide consolation and inspiration through our work."

Program, ticket, and donation details, as well as worldwide broadcast information, can be found below.

Program

Ukrainian National Anthem

"A Prayer for the Ukraine" by Valentin Silvestrov

Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

"Va, pensiero" from Verdi's Nabucco

Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss

Lise Davidsen

Finale from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125

Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczała, and Ryan Speedo Green

Tickets

All tickets are $50. Tickets will go on sale at noon ET on Wednesday, March 9, at metopera.org. All ticket sales and other proceeds from the concert will support relief efforts in Ukraine. To donate, please visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine website which includes a variety of ways in which you can help.

Worldwide Broadcasts in Radio and Online

The concert will be broadcast in the U.S. via many of the radio stations that regularly carry the Met's Saturday matinee radio series, as well as member stations of National Public Radio. Please check your local listing for details.

The concert will be broadcast internationally via the European Broadcasting Union allowing it to be heard in most countries in the world.

The concert will also be carried live on Met Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 355 and streamed live via metopera.org.