The American Opera Project Announces New Additions To Staff And Board Of Directors

The American Opera Project, the Brooklyn-based organization dedicated to the creation and premiere of lyric theater and artistic training, announces two new members to their Board of Directors and three new members to their Staff, who will work together to support AOP's mission and vision through new insight and continued dedication to AOP's audiences and communities.

The new team members joining AOP are Emily Manzo, Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas, Alexa Dexa, Caitlin Mead and Christina B. Murphy.

AOP Board President Sarah Moulton Faux is "thrilled to welcome Christina B. Murphy and Emily Manzo to AOP's Board of Directors. Christina's work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation combined with her longtime devotion to opera and the arts make her the ideal fit for AOP. Emily has been an integral part of the AOP family helming our previous development efforts, so we couldn't be happier that her talents and abilities are remaining with the organization as a member of our Board. I look forward to working closely with them both to support AOP's mission."

Joining AOP's staff are new Director of Development Takesha Meshé Kizart-Thomas, taking over the position previously held by Manzo, and Grant Writers, Alexa Dexa and Caitlin Mead, in newly created roles. The three staff positions will work together to form a development team tasked with creating and maintaining the fundraising strategy vital to the non-profit's artistic mission.

"AOP has a long tradition of providing opportunities to talented artists interested in expanding their skill sets and creativity to working behind the scenes in artistic administration," says AOP General Director Matt Gray. "Takesha, Alexa, and Caitlin continue this tradition, each bringing with them an extraordinary amount of unique ideas and knowledge to AOP based on their experiences as artists and their desires to see valuable change in our art form. We are honored and excited that they have chosen AOP as that instrument of change."

To learn more about each of these new AOP team members, as well as all of the rest of the AOP staff, visit: www.aopopera.org/team