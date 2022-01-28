Tenor Randolph Locke Dies at 67

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that opera singer Randolph Locke has died at age 67.

The tenor's recent seasons have included Don José in Carmen with San Francisco Opera, Calaf in Turandot at the Savonlinna Opera Festival in Finland, Turiddu in Cavalleria rusticana, opposite Agnes Baltsa in Thessaloniki, Greece, Orin Mannon in the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of Mourning Becomes Electra.

A frequent artist at the Lyric, he has also been at the company for The Gambler, The Bartered Bride, Pélleas et Mélisande, The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe and Il tabarro. He also scored a success in his debut at the Festival Cervantino in Guanajuato, Mexico, as Panfilo in the revised premiere of Carlos Chavez' The Visitors, which was later performed at the Teatro de Bellas Artes and released on CD on the RCA/BMG label.

He has performed with the San Francisco Opera, Savonlinna Opera Festival, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Columbus, Nashville Opera, Hawai'i Opera Theatre, Edmonton Opera, Opera Grand Rapids, Virginia Opera, Sarasota Opera, Chicago Opera Theatre, and Opera Carolina, among others.