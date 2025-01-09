Teatro Grattacielo Welcomes Three Women Leaders To Its Board Of Directors And Advisory Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Grattacielo has added three remarkable female leaders to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. These accomplished professionals bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to the arts, furthering the mission of Teatro Grattacielo to preserve, celebrate, and innovate within the world of opera and beyond.

Board of Directors:

Judi Kende

Treasurer | Non-profit Leader and Community Developer

Judi Kende joins Teatro Grattacielo's Board of Directors with an extensive background in nonprofit leadership and community development. She has dedicated her career to fostering impactful programs and initiatives that uplift communities, a mission closely aligned with the core values of Teatro Grattacielo. Learn more about Judi Kende.

Jana King

Community Engagement Officer | Senior Manager, Enterprise Community Partners

Jana King brings her expertise in community engagement and her proven track record of fostering partnerships that drive meaningful change. Her role at Enterprise Community Partners reflects her commitment to enriching cultural and community landscapes. Learn more about Jana King.

Advisory Board:

Emilia Nuccio

Artistic Advisor | Vice President, International Content Sales & Distribution, FilmRise

Emilia Nuccio joins the Advisory Board as a seasoned leader in international content sales and distribution. Her artistic insight and extensive experience in the global entertainment industry will provide invaluable perspectives to Teatro Grattacielo's artistic vision and outreach efforts. Learn more about Emilia Nuccio.

"I am honored to be working with these amazing female leaders who are joining the Board of Teatro Grattacielo," said Stefanos Koroneos, the Artistic Director of Teatro Grattacielo. "Thank you for your dedication and service to the arts and the diversity that you are bringing to our field."

