THE CORK PROMS 2024 Announced For Cork Opera House

Opera House has announced the return of The Cork Proms, the popular orchestra festival that brings together some of Cork and Ireland's finest musicians and performers to celebrate a mix of contemporary and classical music.

This year's Proms will be presented in association with Cork Midsummer Festival and has been designed by a team of curators, led by Cork Opera House CEO and Artistic Director, Eibhlín Gleeson, and directed by Davey Kelleher.

Classic Irish rock music, an exciting selection of musical theatre greats and a programme of classical music inspired by America will be realised by three separate shows titled, Heyday, There's No Place Like Home and New World Symphony & Rhapsody in Blue respectively.

“The Cork Proms is a celebration of everything that is great about Cork – of living in a city that has such an incredible musical legacy, and continues to be home to some of the world's most exciting musicians,” says Cork Opera House CEO and Artistic Director, Eibhlin Gleeson. “It's such an incredible privilege to be able to bring Proms to our community, a festival of music that is for everyone.

Celebrating all things brilliant about Irish Rock music, Heyday will present new arrangements of beloved songs by artists and bands such as Sinead O'Connor, The Cranberries, The Pogues, Thin Lizzy and many more. Joining the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra conducted by John O'Brien will be soloists Jack O'Rourke, May Kay and Lucia Evans with more to be announced.

New World Symphony and Rhapsody in Blue will also feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, performing Dvořák's New World Symphony. The programme was curated by the renowned and award-winning Cork pianist, Gary Beecher, who will join the orchestra onstage to perform Rhapsody in Blue, following his sold out performance of this piece with the National Symphony Orchestra in 2023. The programme will also feature music by composers Copland, Korngold and Barber. This concert will be conducted by Elaine Kelly.

Following the success of its previous Musical Theatre Proms, Cork Opera House will once again present two nights celebrating the best this genre has to offer. From Wicked to The Sound of Music, Dear Evan Hansen to The Phantom of the Opera - this concert will feature all the hits from Broadway and the West End, with some surprises along the way. Joining the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by Colm O'Regan, will be soloists Majella Cullagh and Claire O'Leary, with more to be announced.

“We would encourage our audiences to try to come to all three of the Cork Proms - each will be different but individually curated to fit together. Presenting The Cork Proms in collaboration with Cork Midsummer Festival is something we are particularly excited about this year. It will be a special festival, at a very special time of year,” concluded Ms Gleeson.