Syracuse Opera Company Files For Bankruptcy

Syracuse Opera Company has filed for bankruptcy, according to a report filed in New York Northern Bankruptcy Court, posted publicly to PacerMonitor, and reported by Slipped Disc. This comes after a 2023 report that the company canceled the remainder of its 2023/24 season and furloughed its staff due to financial uncertainty. At that time, it was noted that the future of the company was uncertain.

Syracuse Opera has not updated its social media accounts since 2023, and is marked as "Temporarily Closed" on Google. The company's website also is no longer running.

Syracuse Opera was founded in 1974, and was once the only year-round professional opera company in Central New York. The company hosted locally produced opera, with fully staged performances featuring both world-class singers and local talent in traditional productions, imaginative new interpretations, and innovative contemporary works.

